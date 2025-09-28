How Virginia Tech Shut Down Hollywood Smothers, NC State Run
Entering the matchup against North Carolina State, Virginia Tech’s defense was giving up 157.5 rushing yards a game, ranking them at 87th in the country in overall rushing defense. The unit gave up 251 yards to Old Dominion at home, sealing the fate of former Hokies head coach Brent Pry, who was fired after the home loss to the Monarchs.
While the Wolfpack had issues within the team entering week five, rushing the ball wasn’t one of them. It’s been clear early on in the season that offensive coordinator Kurt Roper wants to run the ball. And why shouldn’t he? Running back Hollywood Smothers led the ACC in rushing entering the joust with the Hokies.
The writing was on the wall for Smothers to have a big game. Writing wasn’t enough, as NC State needed execution, and it didn’t have it against Virginia Tech. Smothers was held to 67 rushing yards on the night, and as a whole, NC State only rushed for 59 yards in the 23-21 loss to Virginia Tech.
- “They won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football in that game,” head coach Dave Doeren said postgame. “That’s not indicative of our football team; it hasn’t been this year, but that was the tale of the game. CJ [Bailey] didn’t have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, we didn’t rush the football efficiently, or you would have seen Hollywood [Smothers] with the same numbers he’s been having. When those kinds of things happen on offense, it gets you behind the chains.
What numbers is Doeren talking about? Smothers had at least 120 rushing yards in each of his last three games this season, having 164 against Wake Forest in week three. His patient yet explosive running style has been hard for teams to figure out, but not for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech held NC State to its second-lowest EPA per rush this season, at -0.18, ranking in the 23rd percentile according to Game on Paper. The Wolfpack’s lowest EPA per rush was against East Carolina in the season opener.
NC State will have a chance to get the rushing attack back on track next week against an FCS opponent in the Campbell Fighting Camels. A premier bounce-back opportunity awaits the entirety of the Wolfpack football team.
