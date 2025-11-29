How to Watch North Carolina-NC State Rivalry Matchup
RALEIGH — The biggest week of the 2025 football season has arrived in the Triangle, as NC State (6-5, 3-4 ACC) is ready to host its archrival, North Carolina (4-7, 2-5 ACC), on Saturday under the bright lights of a raucous Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren are hoping to extend a winning streak to five games over the Tar Heels. It will also be the first, and potentially only, time Doeren faces off against UNC head coach Bill Belichick, as the Tar Heels' season has not gone the way many hoped when the university brought in the NFL legend to lead things.
Very few coaches across the country embrace their school's rivalry game more than Doeren. Part of that emphasis he's placed on beating the Tar Heels stems from the belief that he might not have a job leading the Wolfpack had he not beaten Carolina for four straight seasons.
NC State doesn't appear to be moving away from Doeren anytime soon, as the coach repeatedly shared his desire to continue coaching despite retirement rumors swirling throughout the season, particularly during a more difficult stretch for the Wolfpack in the middle of the season. Can Doeren keep his streak alive and win the hearts of the NC State fan base?
How to watch NC State-UNC?
What: NC State Wolfpack (6-5, 3-4 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-7, 2-5 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 29
Time: 7:30 P.M. EST
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Chris Cotter (Play-by-play), Max Browne (Analyst) and Ashley Stroehlein (Sideline)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 162/201 Sirius/XM
Why Doeren loves the rivalry
Much of Doeren's passion for the rivalry matchup between the two schools stems from the coach's competitive drive. When he arrived 13 seasons ago, he immediately developed a deep passion for the school and worked tirelessly to build the program's culture into what it has become in 2025: Hard, Tough, Together. Rivalry week is the best time for him to show off that culture.
"It's been that way my whole life... These rivalry games are special. The bragging rights part of it, the way it makes your school feel, and knowing that you were a part of uplifting the community that you are a part of. I'm a part of NC State," Doeren said. "I look at it as an honor to get the opportunity to go out there and compete against somebody and help our fans and alumni and students, and obviously our players have that."
