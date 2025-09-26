These Virginia Tech Defenders Could Give NC State Trouble Saturday
RALEIGH — While he was fired by Virginia Tech, coach Brent Pry left behind some talent on the defensive side of the football. The coach served as a defensive coordinator for much of his career before leading the Hokies, so it was an area of focus before his exit.
While the Hokies began the season 1-3 and struggled to stop opposing rushing offenses, the team still has some playmakers. Virginia Tech's next challenge is an NC State offense that has scored over thirty points in three of four games in the 2025 season.
Nonetheless, the Wolfpack will need to watch out for some of Virginia Tech's key defenders, especially on the defensive line.
Key Virginia Tech Defenders
Kemari Copeland
Copeland is one of the Hokies' top options on the defensive line. He looked like a breakout candidate in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury after just four games. He racked up six tackles before his injury and was developing into a critical member of a growing defensive line.
The redshirt junior returned stronger in 2025. In the midst of Virginia Tech's 1-3 start, Copeland racked up 16 total tackles, one sack, and came away with an interception in the team's lone win over Wofford. Copeland is capable of playing on the interior and exterior of the line and fits the team's downhill defensive approach with his athleticism and aggression.
Ben Bell
Since transferring over from Texas State, Bell has made a major impact on the Hokie defense to the point where it's difficult to say how much worse the unit would be without him. He struggled with injuries in San Marcos in 2024, but has returned with a vengeance after taking his talents to Blacksburg.
The fifth-year pass rusher has accumulated 10 quarterback pressures and a pair of sacks for Virginia Tech so far.
Isaiah Cash
Cash has been one of the few standouts in the secondary throughout the early portion of the season. The Sam Houston State transfer came over after a strong 2024 season with the BearKats wanting to prove he could perform at a power conference program.
Through the first four games for Virginia Tech, Cash leads the secondary with 17 tackles out of the safety position. He'll be challenged by NC State's speedy receivers as they try to take the lid off of the Hokie defense.
