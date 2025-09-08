Week 2 Woes: Things That Went Wrong for ACC
While NC State moved to 2-0 in the 2025 season with a win over Virginia, the team's conference didn't follow up on a promising start. Teams across the ACC had a rough Saturday, with critical losses coming for Duke and SMU and other teams suffering poor performances despite escaping with wins.
In an era where conference allegiances and successes dictate both financial success of member institutions and hopes for the College Football Playoff, weekends like the one the ACC had create problems long term.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we try to diagnose the issues for the ACC during the weekend and what those problems might be moving forward.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and select members of the Wolfpack spoke to the media immediately following the win over Virginia.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference.
On the Wolfpack's offensive performance in the second half of the win
- Doeren: "Offensively, we scored on every possession but one. Our short yardage offense was tremendous. The only time we didn't make it was on a pass that we threw. Probably a play we wish we wouldn't have called. We were physical. We trusted the guys..."
On Smothers' efforts in the second half
- Doeren: "It's what we hoped for. He finished the (last) season that way, too. The last half of last year, you could see that he was ready. He had a great offseason, great fall camp. He brings energy, holds people accountable. He plays hard as hell. He wants the football. If you don't give it to him, he's not going to complain... He just wants to win."
On CJ expanding his game with running ability
- Doeren: "When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on a defense. It's really hard ... I thought Kurt called some really good QB runs in the game. CJ made some plays on his own. That second TD run was a scramble. But having that extra element changes how you have to defend us."
