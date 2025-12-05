SI

2026 World Cup Group Stage Mock Draw 3.0: European Giants Get Luckier Than Mexico, USMNT

The group stage draw a few months out is one of the key moments of any World Cup.

Jamie Spencer

The teams competing in the 2026 World Cup will soon learn their fate.
The teams competing in the 2026 World Cup will soon learn their fate. / FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw, for real, is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have some fun simulating what might happen when those balls are pulled out at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center on Friday, 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT).

This a defining moment in the World Cup story ahead of next summer in North America, the first triple-hosted tournament in the competition’s 95-year history, because it could pave the way for teams to either thrive or flourish straight off the bat.

A favorable group draw could equate to strong early momentum that accelerates into the knockout rounds. Equally, getting the proverbial “Group of Death”—there’s usually at least one—might mean going home earlier than anyone expected.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

How the 2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw Works

The process is relatively straightforward.

The 48 teams (of which 42 are currently known and the remaining six will be determined by various playoffs in March 2026), are split into four seeded pots. It will be one team per pot across 12 groups.

Pot 1 contains each of the three co-hosts, who have already been preassigned a group—Mexico (A), Canada (B), United States (D)—and the nine highest-ranked qualifiers according to FIFA’s rankings. Those same standings also define who goes into Pot 2, 3 and 4, with the remaining unknown six qualifiers via the playoffs routes going into Pot 4, regardless of their FIFA ranking.

There shall be one or two European nations in each group, and no more than one from any of FIFA’s five other continental confederations. FIFA has also determined that, in the interest of “competitive balance”, the four top-ranked teams overall—Spain, Argentina, France, England—will be kept completely separate so that, if they win their groups, they cannot meet until at least the semifinals.

In each group, the top two teams after three matches will automatically qualify for the round of 32. The eight best third-placed countries will also go through, meaning that even finishing third still only means a 33% chance of going home at the end of the opening phase.

Simulated 2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw

The first stage of the simulation is to determine who the remaining six qualifiers are. In this particular mock draw run by Sports Illustrated, Italy, Ukraine, Kosovo and Denmark won the UEFA playoffs, while DR Congo and Iraq took the other places via the Inter-Confederation playoff route.

Group A

Edson Alvarez
Mexico have hosting duties for the third time. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

In this scenario, Mexico, who will open the World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11, have not been given an easy ride. Italy may have struggled in qualifying but would be favorites to top the standings here, while Ivory Coast and South Korea will both fancy securing a knockout berth.

Team

Confederation

Mexico

Concacaf

Ivory Coast

CAF

South Korea

AFC

Italy*

UEFA

*simulated playoff winner

Group B

For Canada in Group B, the prospect of securing a first ever World Cup win after losing every game they played in both 1986 and 2022 is very real. If we assume Croatia top the group, Canada will be battling with Paraguay for the second automatic place in the next stage.

Team

Confederation

Canada

Concacaf

Jordan

AFC

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

Croatia

UEFA

Group C

Once a safe bet to reach the semifinals at pretty much every World Cup, Germany have astonishingly fallen at the group in each of their last two appearances in 2018 and 2022. This will be an opportunity to reset and get back on track, but potential banana skins still lurk in every fixture.

Team

Confederation

Germany

UEFA

Japan

AFC

New Zealand

OFC

South Africa

CAF

Group D

USMNT players
The United States are preassigned to Group D. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

This could be the toughest group to pick an outright winner from. The United States will hope it is them, but Norway are powered by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard at their first World Cup since 1998, Denmark are a well-drilled team, and Morocco rewrote African history at the World Cup back in 2022 by reaching the semifinals and placing fourth overall.

Team

Confederation

United States

Concacaf

Norway

UEFA

Morocco

CAF

Denmark*

UEFA

*simulated playoff winner

Group E

Harey Kane
Will Harry Kane lead England to glory? / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

England should comfortably win this simulated iteration of Group E as they search for a first World Cup title in 60 years, but everything else below the Three Lions is wide open. Even a third-place finish and passage into the knockout rounds via that route is not beyond Kosovo with just one good result.

Team

Confederation

England

UEFA

Kosovo*

UEFA

Egypt

CAF

Colombia

CONMEBOL

*simulated playoff winner

Group F

The golden generation may have faded, left unfulfilled, but Belgium have been handed perhaps the most comfortable group of all that should make reaching the round of 32 a breeze. Equally, that gives Iran, Haiti and Tunisia all a fantastic opportunity to get into the knockouts.

Team

Confederation

Belgium

UEFA

Iran

AFC

Haiti

Concacaf

Tunisia

CAF

Group G

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is eligible for every game. / Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

There are plenty of storylines to unpick in a potential Group G featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, not suspended, and Portugal. The 40-year-old is set to go up against his current adopted home, Saudi Arabia, while World Cup minnows Cape Verde was ruled by Portugal until as recently as 1975.

Team

Confederation

Portugal

UEFA

Saudi Arabia

AFC

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

Cape Verde

CAF

Group H

In their first World Cup, Caribbean island Curaçao are dealt a tough hand, facing France, Scotland and Senegal. It bodes well for the Scots, however, at their first World Cup since 1998, having never previously gone beyond the first round in eight previous attempts.

Team

Confederation

France

UEFA

Curaçao

Concacaf

Scotland

UEFA

Senegal

CAF

Group I

Assuming Netherlands pull rank and finish top, Australia and Ghana are perhaps the biggest winners here. One or both could land a knockout place thanks to potentially three from a group getting through. Panama, who lost all three games they played in 2018, would have to pull off a shock.

Team

Confederation

Netherlands

UEFA

Australia

AFC

Ghana

CAF

Panama

Concacaf

Group J

Lamine Yamal, Spain teammates
Spain are reigning European champions. / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images

Group J is another case of containing one big team—reigning European champions Spain in this instance—and open thereafter. Keep an eye on Ecuador, nurturing a golden generation featuring Moisés Caicedo, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Kendry Páez, Joel Ordóñez and Pervis Estupiñán.

Team

Confederation

Spain

UEFA

Algeria

CAF

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

Iraq*

AFC

*simulated playoff winner

Group K

Two first-time qualifiers could make a World Cup to remember here. DR Congo and Uzbekistan have landed a group alongside record champions Brazil. Not only that, with Austria the only other competition, one or both has a chance to go deeper into the tournament.

Team

Confederation

Brazil

CONMEBOL

DR Congo*

CAF

Uzbekistan

AFC

Austria

UEFA

*simulated playoff winner

Group L

Lionel Messi
Will it be another World Cup for Lionel Messi? / Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

For Lionel Messi and Argentina, the defense of their 2022 title begins with group stage fixtures against Switzerland, Ukraine and Qatar. It isn’t a complete walk in the park for the cup holders, but it would be an enormous shock if they fell at this hurdle.

Team

Confederation

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Switzerland

UEFA

Ukraine*

UEFA

Qatar

AFC

*simulated playoff winner

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

feed

Published |Modified
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

Home/Soccer