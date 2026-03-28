Why Josh Schertz Makes Sense For NC State

RALEIGH — Athletic director Boo Corrigan explained that as soon as former NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade submitted his resignation letter, the search for a new leader of the program began. The Wolfpack joins a crowded coaching carousel that could get even more dramatic as the weeks move along, but it still profiles as one of the stronger openings.

Before Wade's plane took off bound for Baton Rouge and LSU on Thursday, names of potential successors floated around NC State circles, with a few quickly rising to the top. One of the top options appears to be Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, fresh off his first NCAA Tournament with the Billekens, which included a win over Georgia. What makes Schertz a strong candidate?

Proven winner

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While his Division I success is somewhat limited at this point, with five years of work between Indiana State and Saint Louis, Schertz is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball when looking at his success at the Division II level. Over 13 seasons at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, he amassed a 337-69 record, making three Final Fours with the Railsplitters.

Indiana State, once the home of the great Larry Bird, brought Schertz in to restore some of the legacy of the basketball program in the Missouri Valley Conference. By his third year, he had the Sycamores competing for an NCAA Tournament bid and ultimately led them to the NIT Championship game, coming up just short. To say NC State would be getting a true winner is an understatement.

Connections to the state

Indiana State Head Coach Josh Schertz speaks to the media following a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game between Missouri State and Indiana State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | Michael Gulledge Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schertz already has ties to North Carolina, having coached at two different stops in the Hoop State over the early part of his career. Schertz became an assistant under coach Bart Lundy at Queens University of Charlotte, where he stayed for two seasons. Lundy ended up accepting a position at High Point, also in the state, and brought Schertz along with him.

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan wants someone who would be in it for the long run with the Wolfpack. Schertz understands the passion and dedication to basketball across the state of North Carolina, so there wouldn't be any concerns about his fit in that regard should he end up leading NC State.

X's and O's

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz instructs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The primary reason for Schertz's meteoric rise through the coaching ranks and surge to the top of the candidate market for many programs is the fact that his teams play an exciting and successful brand of basketball. The Billikens played a high-octane style in the 2025-26 season, blitzing teams with a powerful offense capable of hanging lopsided scoring totals nightly.

NC State ended its only season under Wade as the nation's seventh-best 3-point shooting team, something that bothered its coach greatly, as he hoped for a more balanced offense built around toughness. Schertz embraces the 3-point shot and that led to his Saint Louis team shooting a torrid 39.9% from downtown, the second-best mark in the country. Maintaining a level of exciting basketball would go a long way in keeping a disgruntled fan base engaged.

Obstacles in getting Schertz to Raleigh

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It won't be easy to pry Schertz out of his position at Saint Louis, as he's already avoided other openings and agreed to an extension with his current institution. The money the Wolfpack got back from Wade's buyout , coupled with the fact that NC State was prepared to improve the NIL resources to help their coach compete even more than he did in his first season, should appeal to Schertz.

The extension is the biggest problem. Schertz re-upped with Saint Louis for a six-year, $22 million deal, according to multiple reports. That would be a lot to walk away from, unless NC State offered similar terms and a strong pool of resources to work with. The Billikens are in an advantageous position without football, as the brunt of the revenue-sharing funds would go to basketball. Still, the allure of Power Four basketball might be too much for Schertz to pass on.

Mar 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz looks on during the second half against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The expectation around the industry is that NC State will make a run at Schertz, who continues to deny interest in open positions. However, things could be totally different behind the scenes, depending on the offer on the table from the Wolfpack.