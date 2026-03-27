Key Facts About Will Wade's Buyout Situation at NC State

RALEIGH — As with any coaching exit as seismic as Will Wade's departure from NC State after just one season, much of the interest in the decision-making process turned to the financial aspects, particularly Wade's controversial buyout number. After speculation over what the number actually ended up being, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan cleared the air during his Thursday press conference.

"Everything's a negotiation, right?" Corrigan said. "As you're looking at everything that's going on and as we were talking through this — I believe everyone knows that prior to April 2, the buyout was going to be $5 million — After April 2, the buyout was going to move to $3 million. We settled at a $4 million buyout."

The reasoning for the settlement

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Corrigan's explanation for the controversial buyout clause expanded on how he opened his answer to the question about the final number. Wade's annual salary with NC State ranged from $2.5 to $3 million throughout his six years, a lower total than some might expect. The reasoning for that was varied, but hiring Wade represented a sizable risk for Corrigan and his administration. There was give and take.

"Like today, do I wish it was a bigger buyout? Absolutely, I wish it was a bigger buyout," Corrigan said. "But I think if you look at the $2.5 (million) that we were paying Coach Wade, as opposed to what some of the other people were paying, which was significantly more for coaches with less experience... a really good negotiation is when both sides leave a little bit upset, right?"

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As for settling on the $4 million buyout, there was give and take in that process as well. The surprising nature of Wade's exit forced NC State into action, as the program understood a second coaching search in just 366 days was imminent. Rather than let the process draw out and give LSU the upper hand, Corrigan felt like time was of the essence.

"The reason we did that was to pick up the days in between today and (April 2), as opposed to having to wait until (April 2)," Corrigan said. "So for us, being able to move forward was just as, not just as important, but we understood the dollar amount versus the value of time and we chose to settle at $4 million."

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the financials of Wade's new deal, LSU is set to pay the coach an excess of $4 million annually over the course of seven years in Baton Rouge, according to a report from CBS Sports. The buyout money should help the Wolfpack in its quest for a new leader, as it can take some of that funding and pour it into the program or the next head coach.

Corrigan indicated that the coaching search began as soon as the NC State administration felt as though Wade would not be returning as early as Wednesday morning. Once the resignation letter hit Corrigan's email, the Wolfpack was back on the hunt. The athletic director indicated that his phone is already ringing with interest, so the expectation should be that things move quickly in the coming days.