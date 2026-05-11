Why NC State Has Real Momentum With 2027 Recruits

RALEIGH — While the 2026 season is far away and NC State's current players are getting some relief from the grind of spring practices and summer training, the program's staff is hard at work building for the future beyond the next campaign. Over the last two weeks, the coaches have been making trips around the country and hosting numerous 2027 recruits for official visits.

The Wolfpack typically focuses on three-star recruits and keeping local talent home, something that won't change with the 2027 class . However, the program has some more momentum with this group of recruits in particular, for a few different reasons. What are they?

A key member of the class

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star QB Gunner Rivers has committed to NC State🐺



Gunner is the son of 8x Pro Bowler Philip Rivers.



Read: https://t.co/GS9zEUbwYL pic.twitter.com/sC6Sxaotgs — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

In late February, NC State secured a massive legacy commitment from four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers , the son of program legend Philip Rivers. The younger Rivers is ready to forge his own path for the Wolfpack, hoping to return the team to the same heights it reached when his father was under center, but doing so without the pressures of his family name.

The Pack focused heavily on recruiting offensive players early in the cycle and added several marquee pass catchers in the class of 2026. It's easy to see why players on that side of the field might be more inclined to join the Wolfpack, as it's an opportunity to play with Rivers and potentially be a part of a new golden era for NC State football.

Solidified position coaches

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Head coach Dave Doeren is the constant for the Wolfpack, but he's beginning to surround himself with position coaches and coordinators who appear to be in it for the long run with the program. That's something that should help greatly with recruiting, especially when those position coaches are younger and more aligned with the interests of high school recruits.

The prime examples of this development are tight end coach Gavin Locklear and inside linebackers coach Isaiah Moore, both former players within the NC State program who turned to coaching as a way to pay it back. Both young coaches have impressed on the recruiting trail over the past two years and continue to be important, as Moore helped secure three-star linebacker Jake Godfree , while Locklear had success during the 2026 cycle and added three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham.

Proof of development and playing time

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Tristan Teasdell (19) intercepts the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In 2025, NC State dealt with some major roster turnover along with significant injuries at key positions. Those issues forced Doeren and his staff to turn to their younger players, including some true freshmen like safety Tristan Teasdell and offensive lineman Spike Sowells, to start down the stretch of the season.

After just a few games' worth of playing time, those players are in line for even larger roles during the 2026 season, offering proof of the developmental process to potential incoming recruits with a desire to play right away.