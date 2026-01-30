Why This Quadir Copeland Statistic is Key for NC State

RALEIGH — After transferring over from McNeese State and joining head coach Will Wade at NC State, Quadir Copeland surprised his coach with his improvement and capability throughout the first three months of the 2025-26 season. It wasn't the plan for Copeland to be such a focal point for the Wolfpack, but his play demanded a larger role, one that he has embraced wholeheartedly.

With that larger role comes more responsibility, however, as well as more attention on various statistics that both help and hurt the Wolfpack when it comes to winning games. The team is at its best when Copeland is involved, but not overly involved, instead playing in a role as the Wolfpack's traditional point guard. That makes one key stat a driving force behind any success NC State has had this season.

Limiting Copeland's shots

While Copeland is a more than capable scorer, that is not the skill that separates him as an elite player and point guard. His true talent comes in the form of his distribution, as his 6-foot-6 frame makes him a near-impossible cover for opposing defenses and allows him to pick them apart with his vision and passing instincts.

Still, like any player, the oversized guard wants to get his offense. Sometimes, his intense desire to drive to the basket leads to him getting out of control, but not enough to warrant a lack of trust from Wade and the coaching staff. That's where the key statistic becomes important in NC State's success. When Copeland takes nine or fewer shots, NC State has a 12-1 record this season.

Putting that goal into practice

Tuesday's win over Syracuse offered a perfect case study for the statistical phenomenon. It took tremendous maturity and self-control for Copeland to play under control against the Orange, the program with which he began his collegiate career before joining Wade at McNeese after sensing a lack of faith in him developing as a ball-dominant guard.

Copeland scored 19 points and tallied nine assists and four steals in the win, creating chaos for the archaic Syracuse zone defense when his former head coach, Adrian Autry, opted for that defensive strategy. He attempted just nine shots, scoring a swath of points at the free-throw line and keeping the shooting numbers down.

"We were trying to guard him, trying to make it difficult for him and, obviously, I think he's playing at an All-Conference level right now," Autry said. "He's a lot to handle... We were trying to slow him down a little bit, but this is a talented team and he has pieces and weapons. The biggest thing that Quadir does is he gets people involved."

The improved 3-point shooting for Copeland makes him even more of a scoring threat, although that improvement comes with some limitations. After shooting just 15.4% from 3-point range in his lone year at McNeese, the guard is hitting shots from outside at a 47.6% clip, making him one of the nation's most improved 3-point shooter from a year-to-year basis.

Wade is thrilled with the improvement, so long as it doesn't raise Copeland's attempts per game. Also, the coach is picky about what kinds of 3-pointers the guard takes, as not every shot is created equal in his eyes.

“You have to put a little discipline in him. I prefer him not to do as many of the off-the-bounce threes, but the catch and shoots he’s really good at,” Wade said before the Syracuse game.

When Copeland's usage rate is down closer to 25%, it helps Darrion Williams greatly. When Williams is at his best with the ball in his hands, the Wolfpack is a better team. In games where the Texas Tech transfer has a usage rate of higher that 28%, NC State is 7-1, with the lone loss coming to the Kansas Jayhawks in overtime.

If keeping Copeland's shot attempts directly aids in getting the ball into Williams' hands more frequently, then NC State prefers to keep the guard from overdoing things offensively. Wade and his staff have worked on ways to even out the usage between the two star players since the start of the ACC schedule. If things continue to work well in that regard, a deeper run could be coming in March.

