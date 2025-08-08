Wade, NC State Get Endorsement From Popular Analyst
NC State and first-year head coach Will Wade are a few months away from a season in which the Wolfpack are desperate to return to glory as one of the ACC's top teams.
College basketball analyst and reporter Jon Rothstein expressed his feelings about Wade's new program on his Inside College Basketball Now podcast earlier in the week. Rothstein looked at each team in the ACC and ranked them based on his analysis and information gathered during his well-known campus visits and through other sources.
"In the four spot, I'm going with Will Wade and NC State," Rothstein said.
The analyst placed the Wolfpack behind Duke, Louisville and North Carolina. He was particularly bullish on Louisville, given their ability to space the floor and underrated frontcourt.
However, Rothstein didn't lack enthusiasm about what Wade's team could be capable of in his first season at the helm, particularly because of the coach's pedigree.
"Now, Will Wade everybody knows, Chattanooga, (he) won. VCU, (he) won. He's the only coach at VCU since Shaka Smart to win an NCAA Tournament game. LSU, he won an SEC regular season title and got into some trouble there and lost his job," Rothstein said. "(Wade) came back to McNeese and led McNeese to an NCAA Tournament win for the first time in program history."
Rothstein referenced Wade's victory with McNeese over ACC opponent and fifth-seeded Clemson in the first round of the tournament.
The analyst was impressed with Wade's ability to build out a roster capable of competing for an ACC title so quickly.
"He has assembled a nice time at NC State," Rothstein said. "Tre Holloman, from Michigan State, a seasoned veteran at point guard. Terrance Arceneaux, a former top 30-ish recruit from Houston. (Arceneaux) hasn't really proven it production-wise at the college level but was initially thought of as a guy who could be an all-conference caliber player.
Ven-Allen Lubin from North Carolina, an undersized guy up front and Darrion Williams, obviously an all-conference player and a potential preseason All-American."
Rothstein also mentioned freshman guard Matt Able as a player he's heard good things about so far, but it's still very early in his process of integrating with Wade's roster and coaching style.
While the roster has strengths, Rothstein still expressed some skepticism.
"I think NC State now has a roster that will be good. I don't know yet if the Wolfpack can be great," Rothstein said.
The endorsement from Rothstein should keep Wolfpack fans hopeful as the season moves closer and closer each week.
