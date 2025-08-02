Wolfpack's Darrion Williams Already Making Name Known
Senior forward Darrion Williams came to North Carolina State with the expectation he'd be a key piece in new coach Will Wade's rebuild of the historic program. So far, he's already being awarded like one.
Williams was awarded the team's "Wolfpack Standard -- Player of the Week" tag last week, likely due to some impressive performances in the team's offseason practices and shoot-arounds.
The expectations for Williams are high and for good reason. At 6-foot-6, the experienced forward joined NC State in May after a tremendous season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, known for his preseason flurry of information and predictions, already made his confidence in Williams known over the summer.
"Darrion Williams, who transferred from Texas Tech to NC State, should unequivocally be the ACC Preseason Player of the Year," Rothstein said.
With a number of talented players leaving the ACC, either via the draft like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel or through the transfer portal like Elliot Cadeau, the conference is experiencing something of a talent vacuum. This will allow incoming transfers like Williams to quickly make names for themselves.
Last season, Williams was tremendous, particularly in some big games for the Red Raiders. As a junior, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while helping Texas Tech to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
He dominated throughout the tournament, scoring 84 points across four games for the Red Raiders. His standout performance came against Drake in the second round game. Williams scored 28 points with a field goal percentage of 61%, helping lead his team to a 77-64 victory.
Despite the season ending disappointingly, Williams and the Red Raiders took the team who ultimately won the National Championship, the Florida Gators, to the absolute brink.
Things will look very different in Raleigh with Will Wade in charge. Williams is a big part of making things change for the Wolfpack. The senior joins a program a couple seasons removed from a remarkable Final Four run and a fan base rabid for a return to glory.
If Williams can improve upon an already impressive career in the collegiate ranks, the ceiling for the Wolfpack could be higher than even the most optimisitc Wolfpack fan could envision.
