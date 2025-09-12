All Wolfpack

Wolfpack Men's Basketball: Intriguing ACC Matchups

What are Will Wade and NC State's most difficult matchups in Wade's first ACC campaign?

Tucker Sennett

Feb 15, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack basketball during the second half of the game against Boston College Eagles at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack basketball during the second half of the game against Boston College Eagles at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Wolfpack men's basketball makes its return in early November. NC State will play its first season under head coach Will Wade, who brought in a plethora of exciting transfers to help rapidly rebuild the basketball program in the City of Oaks.

NC State's first ACC schedule under Wade was officially announced on Tuesday. The 18-game conference schedule is down from 20 over the past few seasons after the conference made the move to expand the non-conference opportunities.

Wade and the Pack will face a daunting non-conference schedule to test how far they've come before entering ACC play. The conference schedule poses some significant challenges as well, however.

UVA - NC Stat
Jan 24, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

VCU Legacies Go Toe-to-Toe

Wade coached at Virginia Commonwealth as an assistant from 2009 to 2013 and returned as the head coach from 2015 to 2017. He left a legacy with the Rams, who have become one of the consistent tournament bids from the Atlantic 10 conference every year.

The Virginia Cavaliers announced the hiring of Ryan Odom, who once beat the 'Hoos when they were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with 16th-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). Like Wade, Odom spent a couple of seasons at VCU, compiling a 52-21 record with the Rams and making the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

The two former Rams will face off twice in the 2025-26 season, with NC State slated to face Odom's rebuilt Virginia team in January at the Lenovo Center and at the end of February in Charlottesville.

NC State - Louisville
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles with the ball guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Bryce Heard (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Big Mondays

ESPN announced the return of the 'Big Monday' series, which will include high-profile Big 12 and ACC matchups for six weeks from the end of January to the end of the conference seasons in March, leading directly into conference tournament coverage.

With the hype surrounding Wade and the revamped Wolfpack, NC State will appear twice in Big Monday games. State will face Pat Kelsey's Louisville squad, a popular candidate to win the ACC, on the road at the Yum! Center on Feb. 9, 2026, in a critical conference matchup.

The Pack will host in-state rival Duke for its other Big Monday game at the very end of the season. The Blue Devils will arrive in Raleigh for a March 2 matchup that could have massive ACC implications.

Schedule
ESPN Big Monday Schedule / ESPN Press Room

While the schedule includes other pivotal matchups against fellow in-state rival North Carolina and a strong Clemson team, these four games could have major ramifications on Wade's first season leading the pack.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.