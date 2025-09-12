Wolfpack Men's Basketball: Intriguing ACC Matchups
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Wolfpack men's basketball makes its return in early November. NC State will play its first season under head coach Will Wade, who brought in a plethora of exciting transfers to help rapidly rebuild the basketball program in the City of Oaks.
NC State's first ACC schedule under Wade was officially announced on Tuesday. The 18-game conference schedule is down from 20 over the past few seasons after the conference made the move to expand the non-conference opportunities.
Wade and the Pack will face a daunting non-conference schedule to test how far they've come before entering ACC play. The conference schedule poses some significant challenges as well, however.
VCU Legacies Go Toe-to-Toe
Wade coached at Virginia Commonwealth as an assistant from 2009 to 2013 and returned as the head coach from 2015 to 2017. He left a legacy with the Rams, who have become one of the consistent tournament bids from the Atlantic 10 conference every year.
The Virginia Cavaliers announced the hiring of Ryan Odom, who once beat the 'Hoos when they were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with 16th-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). Like Wade, Odom spent a couple of seasons at VCU, compiling a 52-21 record with the Rams and making the NCAA Tournament in 2025.
The two former Rams will face off twice in the 2025-26 season, with NC State slated to face Odom's rebuilt Virginia team in January at the Lenovo Center and at the end of February in Charlottesville.
Big Mondays
ESPN announced the return of the 'Big Monday' series, which will include high-profile Big 12 and ACC matchups for six weeks from the end of January to the end of the conference seasons in March, leading directly into conference tournament coverage.
With the hype surrounding Wade and the revamped Wolfpack, NC State will appear twice in Big Monday games. State will face Pat Kelsey's Louisville squad, a popular candidate to win the ACC, on the road at the Yum! Center on Feb. 9, 2026, in a critical conference matchup.
The Pack will host in-state rival Duke for its other Big Monday game at the very end of the season. The Blue Devils will arrive in Raleigh for a March 2 matchup that could have massive ACC implications.
While the schedule includes other pivotal matchups against fellow in-state rival North Carolina and a strong Clemson team, these four games could have major ramifications on Wade's first season leading the pack.
