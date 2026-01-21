4-Star 2027 Wideout Set to Visit NC State
In this story:
With the 2025 college football season officially over, coaching staffs across the country are preparing to hit the ground running on the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.
NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have already made progress with several prospects in the 2027 class, including a four-star wide receiver from South Carolina who’s expected to be on campus in Raleigh for a visit with NC State at the end of the month.
Wolfpack to Host Four-Star Wideout On January Visit
According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, NC State is expected to host Amare Patterson, a four-star wide receiver from Bluffton High School in Ridgeland, South Carolina, for a visit on Jan. 31st.
Although the Wolfpack hasn’t officially extended an offer to Patterson yet, the visit will allow Doeren and his staff to begin building a relationship with the four-star wide receiver and to strengthen their standing in his recruitment, especially if he leaves Raleigh with an offer.
Patterson is one of the top wide receivers in the country and holds offers from several of the nation’s top programs, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 289 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 37 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect from South Carolina.
While several teams are pursuing Patterson, Simmons reported that Florida and Georgia are the two programs making the most significant push for the young wideout at the moment.
- “The schools recruiting Patterson the hardest are Florida and Georgia," Simmons wrote. "The staffs reach out almost daily. He has visited Gainesville three times and he has visited Athens twice. This could come down to a battle between the Gators and the Bulldogs for the playmaker in South Carolina."
Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine supports Simmons’ belief, as it currently gives Florida the highest chance of winning Patterson’s recruitment at 43.8%, with Georgia in second place at 13.6%.
With the Gators and the Bulldogs already making significant progress in Patterson's recruitment, the Wolfpack will have a lot of ground to make up if they want a chance to land the South Carolina native. Still, hosting him on campus will at least allow NC State to showcase what the program has to offer and potentially position itself as a contender in his recruitment.
While securing a commitment from Patterson may currently seem like a long shot for NC State, that could change during his visit, making the four-star wideout's upcoming trip to Raleigh crucial for Doeren and his staff.
Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.