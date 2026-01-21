4-Star 2027 Wideout Set to Visit NC State

With the 2025 college football season officially over, coaching staffs across the country are preparing to hit the ground running on the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren have already made progress with several prospects in the 2027 class, including a four-star wide receiver from South Carolina who’s expected to be on campus in Raleigh for a visit with NC State at the end of the month.

Wolfpack to Host Four-Star Wideout On January Visit

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, NC State is expected to host Amare Patterson, a four-star wide receiver from Bluffton High School in Ridgeland, South Carolina, for a visit on Jan. 31st.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Although the Wolfpack hasn’t officially extended an offer to Patterson yet, the visit will allow Doeren and his staff to begin building a relationship with the four-star wide receiver and to strengthen their standing in his recruitment, especially if he leaves Raleigh with an offer.

Patterson is one of the top wide receivers in the country and holds offers from several of the nation’s top programs, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 289 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 37 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect from South Carolina.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) runs past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

While several teams are pursuing Patterson, Simmons reported that Florida and Georgia are the two programs making the most significant push for the young wideout at the moment.

“The schools recruiting Patterson the hardest are Florida and Georgia," Simmons wrote. "The staffs reach out almost daily. He has visited Gainesville three times and he has visited Athens twice. This could come down to a battle between the Gators and the Bulldogs for the playmaker in South Carolina."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine supports Simmons’ belief, as it currently gives Florida the highest chance of winning Patterson’s recruitment at 43.8%, with Georgia in second place at 13.6%.

With the Gators and the Bulldogs already making significant progress in Patterson's recruitment, the Wolfpack will have a lot of ground to make up if they want a chance to land the South Carolina native. Still, hosting him on campus will at least allow NC State to showcase what the program has to offer and potentially position itself as a contender in his recruitment.

While securing a commitment from Patterson may currently seem like a long shot for NC State, that could change during his visit, making the four-star wideout's upcoming trip to Raleigh crucial for Doeren and his staff.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.