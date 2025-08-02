ACC Shakeup: What It Means For Wolfpack
North Carolina State's bitter rival, the University of North Carolina, made waves across collegiate athletics when a report revealed the Tar Heels were considering a move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Tar Heels would join a group of schools mulling an exodus from the ACC, according to a report from Adam Smith of 247Sports.
"The Tar Heels even could be considered at the front of that pack, alongside Clemson, sources said about the next round of realignment that's brewing," Smith wrote.
A recent settlement created a system of exit fees for a school to leave the ACC. This opened a pathway for schools like Florida State, Clemson, and, now, the Tar Heels to explore partnerships with other conferences. While the fees are significant until the 2028-29 academic year (all over $100 million), the fees dip into more reasonable territory at $75 million for the 2030-31 academic year.
SEC network personality Paul Finebaum chimed in with his thoughts on a potential move for North Carolina in an appearance on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" show.
"I think ultimately it's going to happen," Finebaum said. "I think once we get to this next iteration, North Carolina has always been the No. 1 choice of many people in SEC circles."
What about NC State?
The ACC, as currently constructed, consists of 18 teams for most sports and 17 for football due to Notre Dame's status as an independent. Subtracting North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State presumably would offer an enormous blow to the schools left over after the move.
North Carolina State was one of the original eight schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it was founded in 1953. Six of those schools remain due to the departure of Maryland and South Carolina to the Big 10 and SEC, respectively.
There's a case to be made that conference realignment might be inevitable and coming to Raleigh fast, but the Wolfpack isn't likely to be included in any move made by another conference to strengthen itself. A mass exodus like the one the Pac-12 experienced would be more likely to force an NC State move than anything else.
Obviously, North Carolina's departure would be an enormous disappointment for fans in the state. The Tar Heels would leave behind their historic Tobacco Road rivals in Duke and NC State and likely spark serious vitriol from fans and alumni.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss NC State news again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.