The Pros and Cons of a Potential UNC Move
North Carolina’s long-term future in the ACC is becoming increasingly uncertain — and according to a report from Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels already have their eyes on the SEC if they eventually decide to leave.
The report outlines a shifting financial landscape that could soon make conference realignment more feasible, even inevitable, for a program seeking greater exposure and stability in the rapidly changing college athletics ecosystem.
The recent settlement stemming from the lawsuit filed by Clemson and Florida State over ACC exit fees and revenue distribution marked a significant turning point. It not only reduced the financial barriers to leaving the league, but also empowered other member schools — UNC included — to explore exit strategies without immediately facing a $165 million penalty. By 2030-31, that fee will shrink to a flat $75 million, creating a realistic window for a potential departure.
Pros
The biggest factor is money — and while it's not everything, it's absolutely essential in the era of NIL and the NCAA's new $20.6 million revenue-sharing mandate.
During the 2023–24 athletic season, the SEC generated $808.4 million in total revenue, distributing $52.6 million to each member school. The ACC, by comparison, brought in $711.1 million, with each of its 14 full-time members receiving approximately $45 million.
Then there’s the viewership bump. The average SEC on ABC broadcast in 2024 averaged 6.4 million viewers per game. Six of the top 10 most-watched regular-season games involved at least one SEC team:
- Georgia–Texas – 13.19 million (ABC)
- Michigan–Ohio State – 12.3 million (Fox)
- Georgia–Alabama – 11.99 million (ABC)
- Alabama–Tennessee – 10.23 million (ABC)
- Tennessee–Georgia – 9.96 million (ABC)
- Ohio State–Penn State – 9.77 million (Fox)
- Ohio State–Oregon – 9.6 million (NBC)
- Texas–Michigan – 9.19 million (Fox)
- Texas–Texas A&M – 9.45 million (ABC)
- Army–Navy – 9.4 million (CBS)
The SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Texas drew 6.6 million viewers as the Bulldogs beat the Longhorns in overtime — more than the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and both first-round College Football Playoff games.
By contrast, the ACC Championship Game between Clemson and SMU — a game with major playoff implications that ended on a 56-yard game-winning field goal — drew just 6 million viewers, nearly 10 million fewer than the most-watched regular-season game.
To underscore the disparity: an SEC matchup between an eventual 8–4 LSU team and a Florida team fighting for bowl eligibility drew 6.02 million viewers.
Worse yet for the ACC? The Pop-Tarts Bowl — yes, the game with a Pop-Tart mascot — drew 6.79 million viewers.
Cons
Rising operational costs will be an issue moving forward. The SEC arms race in football staffing, recruiting, and facilities is already intense—and about to escalate.
With the NCAA’s new revenue-sharing model expected to allow direct payments to athletes of up to $20.5 million per year beginning in 2025–26, joining the SEC would require UNC to increase its spending exponentially to stay competitive. That includes everything from coaches’ salaries to legally sanctioned compensation.
The SEC will be much tougher than the ACC, especially for the football, baseball and basketball. The SEC is already a juggernaut in football and baseball, but the biggest grounds the conference has gained is in basketball.
The SEC has become the preeminent college basketball conference at the Division I level as most schools, even the non-blue blood schools like Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss have increased spending for its basketball programs. Seven SEC schools made it to the Sweet 16 and four made it to the Elite Eight. Auburn and Florida both played each other in the Final Four. Florida came out on top in that game before defeating Houston in the national championship game.
Culturally, the move would represent a major shift. UNC’s basketball identity is deeply rooted in the ACC, with historic rivalries like Duke carrying immense brand value. Also, what will happen to the Carolina-NC State rivalry? That game is also important to a lot of people in this state. That tradition risks being diminished in the football-first SEC. The move could turn off many fans in the region.
A move to the SEC would place North Carolina in a stronger financial and competitive position long term, especially as college athletics enter an era defined by revenue sharing, NIL, and super-conferences. But success in the SEC won’t come cheap, and the cost may include more than dollars — it could mean redefining Carolina’s identity on the national stage. For a university steeped in ACC legacy, the question becomes whether the future is worth letting go of the past.