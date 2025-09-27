Former Wolfpack Stars Gear Up for Busy NFL Sunday Slate
It’s North Carolina State football gameday, and while it means the Wolfpack will take the field today. It means tomorrow, another day of Pack Pros taking NFL fields across the country will be happening. NC State Alumni had success in week three, but it’s time to preview the action they’ll see in week four.
Drake Thomas
Thomas took part in the thriller of a game on Thursday Night Football with the Seahawks winning 23-20 off a game-winning kick in Arizona. Seattle took an early lead, but the Cardinals clawed their way back into the game, eventually scoring the game-tying touchdown last in the fourth quarter.
Thomas has slowly started to find a role within the Seahawks defense, earning a season-high 44 snaps in the win. He totaled three tackles, one pressure and one sack according to Pro Football Focus. Seattle picks up a big win against a divisional opponent and moves to 3-1 in the season.
Payton Wilson
The Steelers, along with Wilson, are traveling to Dublin, Ireland, to face the Minnesota Vikings as part of the NFL’s international series. Pittsburgh is coming off a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in week three, where Wilson has his highest tackling grade of the season, according to PFF, with an 81.5.
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina is coming off a 30-0 blowout win over division rival the Atlanta Falcons. Ekwonu had his best game of the year in the blowout, only allowing two pressures, one hurry and one quarterback hit.
Ekwonu will now travel to New England to face off against the Patriots for the Panthers' third road game in just four weeks of the NFL season.
Jakobi Meyers
Meyers and the Raiders didn’t have very much fun in week three. The No. 1 receiver for the Raiders experienced a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders and now will host the Chicago Bears, looking to get back into the win column.
He had three receptions for 63 yards a week ago, earning himself a 66.5 offensive grade in the loss to Washington.
Joe Thuney
Thuney will travel to Vegas to face Meyers as the Bears face the Raiders in week four. Thuney and the Chicago offense found a rhythm in week three, beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. In the win, Thuney earned an 88.3 pass blocking grade by PFF, his highest of the season.
