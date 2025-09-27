All Wolfpack

Former Wolfpack Stars Gear Up for Busy NFL Sunday Slate

These former Wolfpack players have a lot in store for the week at hand. In this article, we preview NC State Alumni's NFL matchups in Week 4

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It’s North Carolina State football gameday, and while it means the Wolfpack will take the field today. It means tomorrow, another day of Pack Pros taking NFL fields across the country will be happening. NC State Alumni had success in week three, but it’s time to preview the action they’ll see in week four. 

Drake Thomas 

Thomas took part in the thriller of a game on Thursday Night Football with the Seahawks winning 23-20 off a game-winning kick in Arizona. Seattle took an early lead, but the Cardinals clawed their way back into the game, eventually scoring the game-tying touchdown last in the fourth quarter. 

Drake Thoma
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) cannot make a catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) as linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) intercepts the ball in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Thomas has slowly started to find a role within the Seahawks defense, earning a season-high 44 snaps in the win. He totaled three tackles, one pressure and one sack according to Pro Football Focus. Seattle picks up a big win against a divisional opponent and moves to 3-1 in the season. 

Payton Wilson 

The Steelers, along with Wilson, are traveling to Dublin, Ireland, to face the Minnesota Vikings as part of the NFL’s international series. Pittsburgh is coming off a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in week three, where Wilson has his highest tackling grade of the season, according to PFF, with an 81.5. 

Payton Wilso
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) takes a moment before warming up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina is coming off a 30-0 blowout win over division rival the Atlanta Falcons. Ekwonu had his best game of the year in the blowout, only allowing two pressures, one hurry and one quarterback hit. 

Ikem Ekwon
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ekwonu will now travel to New England to face off against the Patriots for the Panthers' third road game in just four weeks of the NFL season. 

Jakobi Meyers 

Meyers and the Raiders didn’t have very much fun in week three. The No. 1 receiver for the Raiders experienced a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders and now will host the Chicago Bears, looking to get back into the win column. 

Jakobi Meyer
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) leaps to make a catch in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He had three receptions for 63 yards a week ago, earning himself a 66.5 offensive grade in the loss to Washington. 

Joe Thuney 

Joe Thune
Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrates the Bears win against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Thuney will travel to Vegas to face Meyers as the Bears face the Raiders in week four. Thuney and the Chicago offense found a rhythm in week three, beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. In the win, Thuney earned an 88.3 pass blocking grade by PFF, his highest of the season. 

