Why NC State Is Keeping Dave Doeren
RALEIGH — On a day filled with chaos across the college football coaching ranks, NC State quietly made a key decision about its program. Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan confirmed that Dave Doeren would return as the head coach of the Wolfpack for his 14th season, as reported first by the Associated Press.
The news came the morning after Doeren secured his fifth-straight win over North Carolina in the two teams' rivalry matchup, becoming one of three Wolfpack coaches to achieve such a streak. NC State finished the 2025 season with a 7-5 record, saved by yet another impressive November by a Doeren-led team, as the Wolfpack went 3-1 in the final month of the regular season to secure a bowl bid.
Continuity is worth it
While the success at the level many NC State fans want, like conference championships and New Year's Six bowl appearances, has yet to grace Raleigh and NC State under Doeren, there simply hasn't been a more consistent coach in program history. With a 94-70 record, he is also the winningest coach in NC State history.
With so many changes across the four power conferences, it's unlikely NC State would've had much success hiring a worthy successor in this cycle.
"Dave has built a program that is centered on culture and player development -- on and off the field," Corrigan said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "You can see his passion for this program and the student-athletes in how hard our team plays and competes. I look forward to continuing to find new ways to support him and the football program."
Contract situation
As NC State tumbled from a 3-0 start to 4-4 after injuries and a difficult middle portion of the schedule derailed the season, speculation about Doeren potentially retiring after the season began to circulate. Doeren bluntly put such rumors to rest, stating he had no such plans and wants to be in Raleigh with the Wolfpack.
As for his contractual situation, Doeren signed an extension following the 2024 season through 2029. Had NC State sought to fire the coach without cause, his buyout would be around $12.5 million. Doeren had the backing of Corrigan throughout most of the year, but also held the advantage due to the state of the athletic program.
Corrigan moved off head men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts after the coach triggered an automatic contract extension for winning the ACC Tournament in 2024 before a miraculous run to the Final Four. Keatts followed that up with a disastrous season and was promptly fired, with the prolific Will Wade taking over the program from there.
Wade didn't come cheap and Keatts was fired without cause, so NC State paid a sizable sum to move on from him. Even if NC State wanted to move on from Doeren (despite no indication that was a possibility), it likely would have been a difficult tight-rope walk financially.
The rivalry
In the week leading up to the North Carolina rivalry game, Doeren made a comment that perfectly encapsulated his relationship with the Tar Heels. He was asked about why he takes such pride in his success over UNC.
"I probably wouldn't be here if I didn't, and that's the reality. These games mean a lot," Doeren said.
The latest win for the Wolfpack moved Doeren to 9-4 over the Tar Heels. Despite disappointing seasons, that level of consistency over an in-state rival, especially one that brought in Bill Belichick to be its head coach, can pad job security greatly. Doeren is no fool to that fact, adding to his already fiery passion for beating the team from Chapel Hill.
