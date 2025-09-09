How Well Wolfpack Alumni Performed In NFL Week 1
The NFL kicked off this past weekend, meaning Wolfpack Alumni took the field for teams all across America. Here's how some of them performed on Sunday.
Russell Wilson
To say it most nicely, things could’ve gone better for the Giants quarterback. Wilson went 17-for-38, 168 yards with no touchdowns or picks. New York couldn’t find any consistency on offense the entire game against the Commanders, and Wilson’s performance was a display of that.
The Giants lost 21-6, and there were questions if Wilson would start in week two, but head coach Brian Daboll has come out and said the veteran quarterback will be under center again for the team.
Wilson had a 54.1 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus, ranking him 28th in the NFL for starting quarterbacks in week one. Not the best start, but it’s still early in the NFL season.
Jakobi Meyers
Meyers enjoyed his new starting quarterback, Geno Smith, on Sunday. He was targeted 10 times and caught eight passes for 97 yards. He was second on the Raiders in receiving yards, behind star tight end Brock Bowers, who had 103.
The Raiders introduced a new offense led by Chip Kelly, and Meyers will get consistent targets throughout the season. 42 of his yards were after the catch, he ran 2.62 yards per route and had an average depth of target of eight.
Bradley Chubb
It was a dark day for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The team suffered a 33-8 blowout loss to the Colts, led by Daniel Jones. Chubb was a lone bright spot for the Dolphins' defense, totaling the one sack the unit got on Sunday.
The unit overall gave up 416 yards of offense, a game and a week, the Dolphins would like to move on from.
Payton Wilson
The Steelers had one of the more surprising games of the Sunday slate. Pittsburgh took on the New York Jets, two teams who usually have low-scoring offenses, but on the turf at MetLife on Sunday, it was purely fireworks.
Wilson and the Steelers beat the Jets in a thriller, 34-32, behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes. Wilson himself didn’t have the best day, totaling five tackles, one quarterback hurry and a defensive stop.
In the pass game, he mostly struggled, getting targeted three times and allowing 74 yards on the day. PFF gave him an overall defensive rating of 33.2, second-worst on the team.
