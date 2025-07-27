EXCLUSIVE: Mylo White Talks Wolfpack Baseball Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better baseball programs in the nation, as they are consistently in the top programs when it comes to the game of baseball, as well as a team that has high hopes of winning a World Series every year.
They finished last season in the Auburn Regional, and was defeated by the Auburn Tigers to end their 35 win season. They are one of the more impressive teams, so losing to the Tigers was upsetting, but it wasn't the end of the world, just the end of the season.
The Wolfpack have been recruiting very well and have a commit that is worth noting. That player is left handed pitcher and outfield star Mylo White. White is a player from the state of North Carolina that wanted to stay home. He is one of the more impressive two-way players in the nation. He holds a PG (Perfect Game) grade of 9/10. That means he is a "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect," according to Perfect Game.
Mylo White's Goals
He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail his life outside of baseball.
"The coaching staff, growing up, I had always wanted to go to Duke. Though after meeting NC State coaching staff, I knew it was the place for me. They instill hard work and foundation in their players," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State commitment decision.
There are many different goals he has for his career at North Carolina State. He detailed what his goals are with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"Win a College World Series, make a regional, and ACC Freshman Pitcher of the Year."
The talented commit is someone who takes pride in peer recruiting others to join him in his class. He is hopeful to bring the best of the best to Raleigh with him, as he left an encouraging message to those considering NC State.
"Yes, I think North Carolina State is a great place to be at and they have a great campus with great history. And let's not forget the program is consistently top 25 in the country."
White left off with a message to the fans that will be watching him play in the spring.
"Let's do this. Ready to win a World Series!"