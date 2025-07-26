EXCLUSIVE: Two-Sport Star Talks NC State Baseball Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have one of the more intriguing players committed to them in the country. They have a player who will play both baseball and football. That player being pitcher/fielder, and quarterback commit Jacob Smith.
Smith has already discussed his reasoning on committing to the football team HERE, but now it is time for him discuss the baseball side of things. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail more.
"Yeah, man. Similar to what I said about football, the coaching staff is great. Coach Chrysler started my recruitment, obviously, when it got closer to my decision, I got close with Coach Avent and Coach Hart. What intrigued me the most about the baseball program was just the coaching staff and the fact that they have a shot at Omaha every year. I want to play somewhere that wins and produces really good players, and obviously NC State has a really good track record with both, so it kind of made it a no brainer when it came to decision time with the offers that I had, and ultimately it was really the staff that separated them from everyone else in the end."
He has set a handful of goals for himself at this time.
"I know that I would say I am a person who makes big goals, and I work my tail off to achieve them. Honestly, I want to be All-ACC. First or Second team All-American is one of my big goals. You want to be the best, so everybody has their eyes set on that Golden Spikes. My biggest goal is that also be ACC Pitcher of the Year. When it comes to the team, you want to make Omaha every year, but you want to win Omaha. My biggest goals are trying to get All-ACC and get a ring."
The talented prospect left off with a message to the Wolfpack fans across the nation.
"Honestly, my message to NC State fans on the baseball side of things is, I think that I bring an elite level of pitch ability, but I can swing it as well. Also, I think that these guys that are coming in for my class are ging to be elite. We are all super close, and I think we will be able to create something special in Raleigh, and continue to keep NC State baseball in the top-25 and in Omaha."