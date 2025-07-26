EXCLUSIVE: MLB or NFL For NC State Commit Jacob Smith?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been targeting players from all over the place. This includes a player who will play both football and baseball.
That player is Jacob Smith, who recently provided insight on whether he will be playing football or baseball after his NC State career. He detailed his answer with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"Yeah, it depends on how my career plays out. I love both equally the same, honestly. I would just say whichever one I have had earlier success in. Not to say that if I am a freshman on the mound and not the starting quarterback, that I would quit football, that is not what I mean. As far as which one I have the most success in and can get on the field fast enough and produce. At the end of the day, after college, it becomes a career and a job, so which one can I make the most money in, and which one can I play for 10-15 more years?"
Why Did He Commit to NC State Baseball?
"Yeah, man. Similar to what I said about football, the coaching staff is great. Coach Chrysler started my recruitment, obviously, when it got closer to my decision, I got close with Coach Avent and Coach Hart. What intrigued me the most about the baseball program was just the coaching staff and the fact that they have a shot at Omaha every year. I want to play somewhere that wins and produces really good players, and obviously NC State has a really good track record with both, so it kind of made it a no brainer when it came to decision time with the offers that I had, and ultimately it was really the staff that separated them from everyone else in the end."
Why Did He Commit to NC State Football?
“They were completely different from everyone on the football side of things because I was committed to baseball so early, and I was committed to baseball throughout the recruiting process. Obviously, that was a pull factor, because I was already committed to baseball, and I felt from an early time that NC State was where I wanted to be.
"I would just say the biggest thing on the football side of things was my relationship with Coach Roper and Coach Doeren. They have been great to me throughout the whole recruiting process, and they continue to be every day. Besides the relationship factor, it would be the culture at NC State. You’re going to put your hand in the dirt and work for what you’re going to get. vs. you know how other schools, culture isn’t how they portray it to be, so I feel like NC State is true to their culture. Alongside all of that, it’s the proximity to home. It’s important that I’m close so my parents can come watch every single game. I feel like those are the biggest reasons of why I chose NC State in the long run.”