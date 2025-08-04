Wolfpack Transfer Forward Shares What Drives Him
New transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin joined his coach, Will Wade, on North Carolina State men's basketball's new social media series "Around Raleigh" to discuss a number of different topics, including his name and roots.
Lubin joined the program last spring after spending time at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and most recently, the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. The versatile forward will bring a strong paint presence and athleticism to an already exciting Wolfpack roster.
Wade asked Lubin about his background, particularly related to his Haitian roots.
"My parents migrated here to the US when they were 17 years old. They came straight to Orlando," Lubin said. "They were just trying to find a job ... finding ways to make a living for us and my siblings. For them to do that for us and give us the lifestyle they gave ... to give us the things we needed was incredible."
Lubin credited his older brother for introducing him to basketball.
"He showed me the way. He made me fall in love with the game a lot and we just played in the backyard for a really long time, playing one-on-one," Lubin said. "It was a very competitive environment."
His time at Orlando Christian Prep helped prepare Lubin for the next level. He led OCP to a state title in 2020 before starting his college career at Notre Dame. Former Notre Dame coach Mike Bray recruited Lubin out of high school, but retired after Lubin's freshman season. Lubin opted for Vanderbilt, where he played for Jerry Stackhouse for a season before Stackhouse was relieved of his duties. Stackhouse was a huge draw for Lubin and helped jumpstart his development significantly.
"I really think I had a great year with the guys I was with, with the coaching staff I was with. I loved them. It was a really great experience," Lubin said about Vanderbilt.
Wade asked Lubin about his unique name and how it came about within his family.
"From what (Lubin's mother) told me and what I can remember, she just couldn't decide between Ven or Allen," Lubin said. "She really liked those two names and someone came up to her and said let's just combine it to make it unique."
Now in Raleigh for his fourth season as a collegiate player, Lubin will bring his unique name to the forefront of Wade's attempt to rebuild a sleeping giant in NC State basketball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.