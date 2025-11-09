NC State’s Hidden Weapon To Landing Deron Rippey Jr.
NC State has made it very clear they are going to do everything in their power to land Deron Rippey Jr, one of the top, if not the top guards in the Class of 2026. After Dylan Mingo's visit was cancelled, head coach Will Wade further prioritized Rippey's official visit.
The Wolfpack took care of business, handling UAB, 94-70. Their defense allowed a similar number of points while their offense once again neared triple digits. In their season opener, they defeated NC Central, 114-66.
Rippey Jr. had a chance to see how Wade runs this team, but more importantly, met one of the team's other top recruits, Cole Cloer. In fact, Rippey and Cloer have a relationship that could be the key advantage NC State needs in pursuit of the five-star point guard.
NC State Looks For Rippey To Join Their Class Of 2026
Before his official visit, Rippey had a chance to speak with Pack Pride's Cory Smith. Smith, a key fixture of 247Sports, has kept a close eye on Rippey's recruiting journey. After visiting Duke and Tennessee at the end of Oct, NC State is set to be his final visit before narrowing down his top schools.
When considering all of his options, Rippey knows that he wants to make an immediate impact. 247Sports lists him as the No. 11-ranked player in the nation, but he's the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2026. Knowing that, it's impossible to imagine a scenario where he doesn't start next season.
Currently, NC State's Class of 2026 includes Cloer and Trevon Carter-Givens. Rippey, at 6'2'', is a completely different player than the 6'7'' small forward and the 6'11'' center. Wade has been looking for a stellar point guard to join his class, and Rippey could be on his way to the Wolfpack.
Cole Cloer And Deron Rippey Jr.'s Relationship
One of the main things that stood out in Rippey's conversation with Smith is what he said about Cloer. Cloer, who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, is no stranger to Blair Academy's Rippey who plays in Blairstown, NJ.
- "Cole's my boy," Rippey told Smith. "We've gotten pretty close this summer."
Obviously, Wade is going to use this as leverage. He's made quite the noise in his short time at NC State, and landing Cloer was his biggest move yet. Now, he has a chance to receive commitment from Rippey which would immediately put NC State in top conversations for their 2026 season.
