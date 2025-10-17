No. 23 Recruit Places NC State in Top 5
Down to his Top 5 schools, NC State will be patiently waiting for November 5. That marks the day when four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis will announce his decision.
NC State is joined by Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Illinois in the pursuit of Jervis. Rivals' Joe Tipton lists Jervis as "one of the top shooting guards nationally."
Don't let his lack of a fifth star fool you, Jervis is legit. The 6'4'' 190-pound guard is the No. 23 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, according to Tipton. 247Sports lists Jervis as the No. 2 player in New York and the No. 2 shooting guard in the nation.
Currently, the Spartans and Wolfpack are favorites to land the White Plains, NY, native. Both have a "warmer" interest level on 247, while the Volunteers, Fighting Illini, and Panthers are all "warm".
NC State's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 17. They have two hard commits, both of which are four-stars. Jervis would be the first guard to join Will Wade's squad that features small forward Cole Cloer and center Trevon Carter-Givens.
Cloer is currently listed as the No. 27 player nationally, meaning Jervis's recruitment would make him the highest rated player in their '26 Class. While he's still roughly a month away from announcing his decision, things are trending in the right direction for Wade and company.
NC State fans can't get too ahead of themselves as Jervis still has visits lined up for Illinois and Tennessee. Things may have gone well on his visit with the Wolfpack, but he still has a few schools to see before he can truly make a decision.
It's unknown if Jervis will narrow down his list even further, but November 5 is the key date to keep an eye on. When speaking to Tipton, Jervis had high praise for NC State.
"They have a great strength and conditioning program and they let their guys play," Jervis said. "Will Wade trusts his freshmen and (Andrew) Slater as well. He’s a great guy and I built a great relationship with the staff."
He continued, "It’s been great getting to know them. You know, they’ve been coming to my open runs down at Stepinac and they’ve been watching me on TV at events like this (The Border League). So, yeah, my relationship is great with them.”
Of the visits he's taken in his Top 5, NC State was the first. Jervis visited the Wolfpack on August 28, then followed it up with a visit to MSU the next week, followed by Pittsburgh the week after.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.