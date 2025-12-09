Five-Star 2026 Guard Details NC State Recruitment

NC State and head coach Will Wade have done a solid job so far in the 2026 recruiting cycle, securing commitments from three prospects. While the Wolfpack have landed most of their top targets, they’re still pursuing some other elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a five-star point guard who named NC State among his final five schools last month and recently spoke on where the Wolfpack stand in his recruitment.

Five-Star Guard Speaks on NC State

On Nov. 17, NC State on SI reported that Deron Rippey Jr., a five-star point guard from Blair Academy in Brooklyn, New York, had named the Wolfpack in his top five, along with Tennessee, Duke, Miami, and Texas.

Rippey is one of the top recruits in the entire 2026 class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 11 overall player nationally, and the No. 2 point guard prospect.

NC State has been targeting Rippey throughout his recruitment process, and hosted the 6’2” guard on campus in Raleigh for an official visit on Nov. 7.

While Rippey hasn’t set a commitment date, the young point guard will probably make his decision soon. As he continues to consider his options, he recently spoke with Rivals about his finalists.

When talking about NC State specifically, Rippey highlighted his long-standing relationship with the general manager, Andrew Slater, as well as Wade’s prowess as a head coach.

“Andrew Slater and I’ve had a relationship with for like I think five plus years,” Rippey told Rivals. “He’s been watching me since I was a little kid. So that definitely is important to me. And I feel like Will Wade has won everywhere he’s went. No matter the stuff that he went through in the past, you know, I think he’s a winning coach and that means something.”

Hearing Rippey speak so highly about the Wolfpack should excite NC State fans, as it appears they have a strong chance to land one of the top 2026 prospects in the country.

Still, if NC State wants to secure a commitment from Rippey, it'll have to compete with his other finalists in the coming weeks before he makes a decision.

Rivals’ Joe Tipton believes that Rippey’s recruitment will ultimately come down to NC State and Duke, and currently gives the Blue Devils a slight edge. So while the Wolfpack is firmly in the race for the five-star, they’ll need to push hard to land him.

