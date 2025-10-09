NC State in Top 5 For Five-Star SF
Kamora Pruitt, a five-star composite player according to 247Sports, named NC State as one of her final five schools. The Class of 2026 small forward has kept the Wolfpack in the running along with Oklahoma, Baylor, Arizona, and SMU.
Pruitt visited Wes Moore and NC State at the start of September. On the 9th, she posted "Wolfpack Nation??" with a few emojis along with, "#NotCommitted #Officialvisit".
The use of those hashtags made sure other schools knew she was still undecided, though all signs pointed towards a successful visit with the Wolfpack. Knowing how Moore was already able to bring in four-star power forward Annsley Trivette, Pruitt could be the cherry on top of his '26 recruiting class.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the ACC Network panel of experts went three for three in terms of predicting NC State to win the conference championship. It's something they failed to do in the past two years, but the Wolfpack are no strangers to being in the spotlight.
With the addition of Pruitt, the sky would be the limit for Moore and company. Pruitt, the No. 4 player in Texas, attends Legion Prep Academy. At this time, there are no indications as to when she will announce her commitment.
247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, Brandon Clay, wrote, "Pruitt is a unique prospect in the class with the size to be a true frontcourt option but a style of play that lends itself to the perimeter.
As of today, Pruitt’s game pops to me when she is in the role as the fourth basketball handler in the offense. That lets her roam and find opportunities for easy buckets in the paint or corner 3-pointers."
- "At the college level, it will be worth tracking to watch how Pruitt’s ability to create in tight spaces develops," Clay added. "Perfecting a catch, jab, rip and go series in addition to shooting at 33 percent or more from beyond the arc will only aid in her offensive production. On the other end of the floor, look for Pruitt to serve as a consistent rebounding option from either the 3 or the 4."
Pruitt, who had visits lined up with Oregon and Illinois after heading to NC State, didn't keep either of those Big 10 schools in her Top 5. Last season, she averaged 16.1 points per game. With only a few teams left to choose from, each will be patiently waiting to see if they can land the No. 27-ranked player in the Class of '26.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.