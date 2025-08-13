NC State Football's Biggest Defensive Weakness
Under first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, the NC State defense should look very different compared to a season ago. The team added some key new pieces throughout the offseason. The defensive line looks to be a major strength for the Wolfpack in 2025, but the group behind it may be the defense's Achilles' heel.
NC State's linebackers are a mix of returners and transfers for the most part. Eliot's background is heavily rooted in coaching the linebacker position, making improvement inevitable within the group.
Major Issues
Stopping the run proved incredibly difficult for the Wolfpack in 2024. The defense allowed 161 rushing yards per game and ranked 15th in the ACC in stopping the run. As the second level of defense, NC State's linebackers simply didn't hold up in 2024.
One reason for the team's issues against the run was the loss of middle linebacker Caden Fordham in the middle of the season. Fordham looked to be the next leader of the defense in the middle, following the footsteps of Payton Wilson and Isaiah Moore. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury just before the Syracuse game.
Fordham returned in fall camp ready to play despite the injury occurring less than a year ago. It's unclear what the veteran linebacker will look like in his return, but he seemed bullish about his ability at ACC media day.
"Mentally, it's made me a lot stronger," Fordham said. "I know I can push through a lot more than I thought I could. As far as the knee goes, it feels great."
Fordham and his teammate, redshirt senior linebacker Sean Brown, were both recently named to the Bednarik Award watchlist. Brown also dealt with some issues in 2024 but proved to be a solid tackler. Most of his career with NC State before 2024, he played free safety, but the team moved him to linebacker based on need at the position a season ago. It wasn't the seamless transition anyone wanted, but he improved throughout the season.
Beyond Brown and Fordham, there are many unknowns. Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares Jr. figures to slot into a backup or rotational role. AJ Richardson, who transferred in from Norfolk State, looks to also be behind Brown and Fordham on the depth chart.
Improving in 2025
With Fordham feeling confident about the integrity of his knee and Brown gaining more experience at the position, the group could be improved in 2025. Those factors, combined with Eliot's experience coaching NFL backers, will go a long way in fixing some of the problems, particularly against the run.
Accountability and leadership seemed to be a common theme across the defense in the opening weeks of fall camp. Soares Jr. discussed the strengths of the linebacker group following a practice a week ago.
"At linebacker, we got a lot of leaders in the room. We want everyone to be the best that they can every single play," he said.
Putting those leadership skills into practice, especially with Fordham back in the starting lineup, will work as a salve for Eliot. A linebacker group capable of strong communication and identification of plays can cover up some serious deficiencies from a talent standpoint.
