NC State's New Defensive Mindset Under DJ Eliot
As a new defensive coordinator with North Carolina State football, DJ Eliot was tasked with fixing a defense that struggled mightily in the 2024 season. To do that, Eliot worked diligently through the offseason to change the team's mindset about playing defense.
In the early days of the team's fall camp session, the change to the team's defensive culture seems to be paying off in a big way. At each of the team's post-practice media availability sessions, a confidence floated through the air when defensive players took the podium.
Changing the Mindset
Eliot's NFL pedigree likely inspired some of the players to perform at a higher level because he knows what it takes to get to the next level and stay there.
However, just an NFL background wasn't enough to fix the many problems that the NC State defense had a year ago. Changes needed to be made from a personnel standpoint. Players like defensive end Sabastian Harsh and linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. transferred in with the hopes of being the change needed to turn things around.
They learned quickly that they could be the type of players Eliot wanted for his mission to change the defensive culture.
"Being able to be a headhunter, looking to hit somebody every single play, I bring that to this LB room," Soares Jr. said.
Adding that pair and defensive backs like Brian Nelson II and Jamel Johnson has gone a long way in improving the defense's confidence.
Offseason Proclamations
Amongst both the returners and transfers playing Eliot, there's a massive chip on the defense's collective shoulder. One embodiment of that chip has been defensive back Devon Marshall.
Marshall showed he's filled with a new confidence after being put into a leadership role this offseason. He started as a bench player a year ago and competed his way into a more important role. As for what success looks like in 2025, Marshall offered an honest answer.
"Success is an ACC Championship and having the best defense in the country," he said.
Marshall added that he believes the defense is more versatile than it was before with Eliot now in charge.
The confidence didn't stop with Marshall. Soares Jr. also threw out some bold proclamations about his teammates following a practice earlier in the week.
"We got, in my opinion, one of the best d-lines," Soares Jr. said.
With Harsh in the fold alongside returning defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland, the defensive line is poised to be a strength under Eliot. According to Soares Jr., the talent doesn't stop with the defensive line.
"At linebacker, we got a lot of leaders in the room," he said. "We want everyone to be the best that they can every single play."
The changes made under Eliot are clear, but confidence can only take a team so far. The Wolfpack will get the chance to show what kind of defensive unit it will be in the 2025 season in just a few weeks against ECU in the season opener in Raleigh.
