Wolfpack Bolster Pass Rush With Deep, Versatile 2025 D-Line Additions
Versatility is the game's name for many positions on the football field, and the defensive line stands out. The Wolfpack certainly can use some versatile defenders for the defense they plan to run in 2025.
Along with versatility, the group needs production, as in 2024, the unit only accumulated 23 total sacks for the entire season. The hope is that the bodies they brought in via the transfer portal can help get the quarterback on the ground.
The unit head coach, Dave Doeren, will field out in the 2025 season and scream two words.
Deep and versatile.
Transfers
Joseph Adedire - EDGE
Adedire was supposed to be one of Texas Tech's most productive defenders in 2024, but injuries stopped that. He suffered a knee injury, which led him to redshirt his junior season.
He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in his freshman season after he played in 12 games, making six starts. Following up on the nomination, in 2023, he pressured the quarterback 12 times with eight hurdles and one sack.
The now redshirt sophomore arrives in Raleigh with two years of eligibility remaining, looking to make an impact like he did in Lubbock.
Adedire was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports.
Cian Slone - EDGE
Slone is another Mountain West transfer to the Wolfpack. In his senior season at Utah State, he achieved something the 2024 NC State defense couldn't.
Sacking the quarterback.
He finished 2024 with seven sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and 34 total pressures. To follow up, he had a pressure rate of 12.6 percent with the Aggies.
The performance earned him a second-team All-Mountain West. Slone is another body that can rotate into the pass rush rotation for new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.
Slone was rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports.
Sebastian Harsh - EDGE
They always say the third time's a charm; in Wolfpack's case, it's a third Mountain West transfer. Harsh joined Slone and offensive tackle Teague Anderson as players to transition from the Mountain West to the ACC. No one's saying Slone and Anderson won't be successful in the ACC, but go along so the saying can work.
Harsh earned third-team All-Mountain West by Phil Steele, totaling three sacks and 50 tackles. He followed it up in 2024 with a slightly less productive campaign but still promising with 40 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
In media availability earlier this week, Harsh discussed putting on weight to help him transition into the ACC. He said he came in around 240 and is now listed on the Wolfpack athletics website as 263.
Harsh was a three-star transfer by 247Sports.
Tra Thomas - EDGE
Thomas started all 12 games for Temple a season ago, and he accumulated 18 total pressures with two sacks in the role. Adding Thomas gives the Wolfpack yet another EDGE defender they can rotate in to help keep bodies fresh while rushing the passer.
At Temple, Thomas was more of a versatile EDGE defender; he can be your typical rushing the passer type player, but in the 3-4 scheme NC State will run this season, Thomas can drop into coverage.
He's already familiar with Eliot, as the two were at Temple in 2022, and Thomas was a three-star transfer by 247Sports.
True Freshman
While some of these players may not see the field at all in 2025, it's nice to keep track of the incoming bodies the Wolfpack will welcome this season.
Interior defensive linemen AJ Prim, EDGE Colby Cronk, interior defensive linemen Adriam Farrow, interior defensive linemen Omanrian Abraham, interior defensive linemen Josiah Victor.
