Remembering Roman Gabriel With 18 Days to Season Opener
From 1959 to 1961, NC State quarterback Roman Gabriel starred for the Wolfpack wearing No. 18 on his back. With the Wolfpack's 2025 season opener 18 days away, it felt like a good time to look back at the career of one of the greatest players in program history.
Gabriel passed away in 2024 at the age of 83. His jersey was retired in 1962 after his senior season with the school. He's one of two quarterbacks in program history to have their number retired permanently.
Gabriel's Career with the Wolfpack
After growing up and playing high school football in Wilmington, North Carolina, Gabriel joined the football team at North Carolina State in 1959. At 6-foot-4, Gabriel became one of the first prototypical NFL quarterback prospects as fans know them today.
He played on both sides of the ball in college, but starred under center. Gabriel set 22 school records and nine ACC records during his collegiate career. In an era where throwing the football was far more rare than it is today, Gabriel became the first quarterback in ACC history to throw for 1000 yards. He was a two-time All-America selection, being named to the teams for both 1960 and 1961. He also won two straight ACC Player of the Year awards.
Gabriel also played baseball for NC State during his time there. After his senior season, his jersey was retired immediately, making him the first player in program history to have his number retired. The only other quarterback joining him in that regard is Philip Rivers, for whom the program retired No. 17 following his stellar career.
The quarterback was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in 1989.
Gabriel's Professional career
Gabriel was selected No. 1 overall in the AFL draft and No. 2 overall in the NFL draft following his college career. He opted to play for the Rams in Los Angeles in the NFL and went on to have a remarkable career.
He still holds the Rams franchise record for career passing touchdowns with 154. Gabriel won the league's MVP award in 1969 and led the league in passing touchdowns on two separate occasions. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 1973 with the Philadelphia Eagles after bouncing back from several different injuries.
Gabriel, and his jersey number, remain cherished within the NC State program.
