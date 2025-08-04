A Wolfpack Legend's Case For The Hall of Fame
Wolfpack fans won't soon forget the exploits of legendary quarterback Philip Rivers, who played for North Carolina State from 2000 to 2003 before competing at a high level for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts for 17 years.
Days ago, Rivers' longtime tight end while with the Chargers, Antonio Gates, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During his speech, Gates took time to acknowledge the NC State legend and his former quarterback.
"Philip Rivers, what we had on that football field was special. You weren't just a guy throwing the ball. You were the heartbeat on offense," Gates said. "Your fire, your passion, your IQ was unmatched. You saw the game the same way. You trusted me and I trusted you, and that trust led to some of the best moments of my career. I always knew where that ball was going, Phil, and I always knew it was coming with a purpose. Philip Rivers, it was absolute pleasure have played with you."
Now that he has one teammate in, does Rivers have a case to be remembered forever as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton?
The Case For Rivers
Rivers will be on the ballot for the first time in 2026, joined by other first timers like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore and more.
The gunslinger was never inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, despite breaking almost every NC State and ACC passing record while he attended the university.
His NFL exploits were nothing short of remarkable. At the time of his exit, he ranked 5th all‑time in passing yards (63,440), touchdowns (421), and completions (5,277). His career passer rating of 95.2 and completion percentage of 64.9% both placed him comfortably in the top 10 all-time,
Importantly, Rivers' place atop franchise history is unshakable. He holds nearly every Chargers passing record and made the team competitive consistently.
The Case Against Rivers
The main knock on Rivers is that he was never able to take a team to a Super Bowl. He was often viewed behind many of the other quarterbacks of his era and will always be compared to the quarterback he was traded for during the draft, Eli Manning. Of course, Manning went on to win a pair of Super Bowls with the New York Giants.
The other issue for Rivers, at least in 2026, is the strength of the players he's competing with. Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald dominated for many years and many of the other players have that oh-so-important Super Bowl ring.
The Verdict
Rivers was a traditional gunslinger in every sense of the word, both at the collegiate level with the Wolfpack and in the National Football League. While he may not be a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, Rivers has a strong case to be immortalized in Canton sooner rather than later.
