Wolfpack Continues Rolling With Another Midweek Victory

A week before Tuesday, NC State baseball hosted a Coastal Athletic Association opponent for a midweek game, losing to the Elon Phoenix 2-0 at Doak Field. Seven days later, the Wolfpack hit the road for the first time in the 2026 season to take on another CAA opponent and hoping for a different result against the UNCW Seahawks.

The Wolfpack dominated the Seahawks in a 14-2 win, pushing its record to 17-4 on the season thus far. NC State rode a resurgent lineup to victory. Now, it must prepare for its second conference series of the season.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Them: "What did you do for Spring break?"



US: pic.twitter.com/v4uZ9rlBF8 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 18, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB SS Mikey Ryan: 1-4, R, BB 1B Chris McHugh: 2-3, R, 6 RBI, HR (7), 2 BB 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-4, R, BB, K 2B Luke Nixon: 2-5, R RF Brayden Fraasman: 4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI CF Ty Head: 1-4, 2 R, BB DH Brandon Novy: 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR (3), K -- PH Quinn Bentley: 0-1, K C Preston Bonn: 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB

LHP Luke Hemric: 2.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 2 K

RHP Sam Harris: 3 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)

RHP Ryder Garino: 1.2 IP, 2 K

Key observations

Novy? More like NO DOUBT



T2 | Wolfpack 4. UNCW 0 pic.twitter.com/jOAjnp0QYg — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 17, 2026

NC State scored as many runs as it did in an entire series win over Boston College in just seven innings against UNCW. The lineup struggled at times with the Eagles, but the Seahawks failed to provide the same frustrations, particularly for one of the Wolfpack's struggling hitters who needed to turn things around.

McHugh was red-hot to start his junior season, but cooled off during the series against Boston College and the midweek matchup with Elon before that. A trip to Wilmington allowed him to regain some of his confidence at the plate and then some, as the first baseman mashed the Seahawks with a home run and six RBI. His RBI total marked a new career-high.

McHugh to the 🌑



That's a career-high six RBIs on the night for Chris McHugh!



T6 | Wolfpack 14, UNCW 2 pic.twitter.com/Q2HjCqXAHW — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 18, 2026

The first baseman had just seven home runs in his sophomore season. 21 games into the 2026 campaign, he's already matched that total. Younger players for the Wolfpack, like Rett Johnson and Novy, also chipped into the victory, with Johnson continuing to be a valuable contributor at the top of the lineup with speed and grit.

The win allowed head coach Elliott Avent to get some of his younger pitchers some more confidence as well. Hemric struggled in an outing against Boston College, while Sam Harris had some issues in a loss to Lafayette. The conference season continues on Friday, as NC State heads to Tallahassee to take on No. 11 Florida State for a three-game set.