NC State’s Darrion Williams Had Plenty to Say at ACC Tipoff
RALEIGH — Darrion Williams came to NC State with incredibly high expectations. As one of the most expensive and highly-touted transfers in the nation, he profiles as the Wolfpack's most important piece in coach Will Wade's first year leading NC State.
Because of his high-profile and importance to the team, Williams joined his head coach for a short trip to Charlotte to attend ACC Tipoff, alongside fellow transfer Ven-Allen Lubin as well. Around the event, Williams was interviewed in several different formats before speaking to a larger group of media members at the official and breakout press conferences.
The Texas Tech transfer made some bold statements about the upcoming season and continued to be confident in his own abilities and his teammates weeks before the Wolfpack's season gets underway.
What Did Williams Say?
On Wade's analytical approach to everything
- "Some of the numbers he says, I don't even understand. He rattles them off a lot throughout practice. Even when I was being recruited."
- "He's very intentional with what he says and everything he knows. You've got to kind of pick what you understand and then if you don't understand it, ask him questions, but he's a pretty smart guy."
On developing chemistry with his teammates and the bond they've built
- "I think just for us, we were all a new group. No one knew each other coming in, for the most part. I think getting that continuity, like you said, on and off the court, and even when we went to our little boot camp and had to swim across the lake or go in the mud, Coach was in there with us. There's nothing that we do that he won't do. I think that's big for us."
- "We don't want to quit on one another when it comes down to it. I think everybody getting to know one another on a deeper level than just basketball allows us to take it to the court."
On how his game fits the NC State program and how Wade is utilizing him
- "I think coach is using me in a bunch of different ways like we talked about when I decided to come here. I told him I don't really care how I am being used, just let us rock. We have a lot of good playmakers on the team, so it's not like I need the ball all the time. We have a lot of guys that can go make plays and make shots and everything that we need."
On how important being the star was to him when he was looking at teams in the transfer portal
- "It wasn't that important. I was just trying to find a good fit, basketball-wise. I feel like I'm fine with it. I don't really feel pressure going into basketball games or anything. I've been in some high-pressure games over the last year or two, so I think that's kind of helped me to this point. We have some other guys that have been there, so I'm not alone in anything. I think it will all translate and when it's my time, I'll shine out there."
