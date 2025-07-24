North Carolina State's 2028 QB Recruiting Board
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better recruiting teams in the country when it comes to recruiting future classes. They have landed a large majority of their top 2026 prospects, and they continue to grow when it comes to recruiting.
One of the main positions that they have been targeting is the quarterback position, they have landed their guy in the 2026 class, as they will be sticking with Jacob Smith. Smith is one of the top players in the 2026 class. Smith is a two-sport athlete, as he will be playing both baseball and football for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Smith is a very talented prospect and brings a lot to the table, but luckily for the Wolfpack, they have already started to move away from the position in the 2026 recruiting class, and will be moving on to the class of 2027 and 2028.
North Carolina Wolfpack On SI has already discussed a class of 2027 recruiting board for the QB position, but was has yet to be discussed is the class of 2028 recruiting board at the QB position.
The board is a whole lot more thin for the Wolfpack in the 2028 class, as expcected when comparing it to the 2027 class. The Wolfpack has only offered one player in the 2028 class at the position. That player being listed below.
Chris Miller
Miller is one of the top players in the 2028 recruiting class, as he is one of the better players in the nation for the QB position. He holds offers from the Wolfpack, the Auburn Tigers, the Indiana Hoosiers, and many more programs worth noting.
He detailed what his thoughts on the NC State program is. "I really like the North Carolina State program and what they are building," the talented QB stated when speaking to North Carolina State On SI about the North Carolina State Wolfpack. I’m looking forward to continuing to develop great relationships with the staff."
He also discussed which coach from the staff he wants to connect with the most. "I am very excited to connect with Coach Doeren as he has a ton of successful coaching experience that I can learn from. I am also very excited to learn more about several other national programs to understand their vision going forward."
The Wolfpack will likely offer more players later in the 2026 cycle, as the 2028 class is just years away from hitting their stride.