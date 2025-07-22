EXCLUSIVE: QB Chris Miller Talks Wolfpack Recruitment by Dave Doeren
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been going after many different players in the nation in a plethora of different classes. This includes the 2028 recruiting class, where they have already offered some recruits. This includes players at the quarterback position, which is arguably the most important position on the field.
One of the players that has received an offer from the Wolfpack is Chris Miller. Miller is one of the top players in the class when it comes to the quarterback position. He holds plenty of valuable offers, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who has made him a priority at this time.
He recently did an interview where he discussed this offer from the North Carolina State Wolfpack with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI. He discussed the latest updates in his recruitment, along with where he will be visiting this season, and more.
"I really like the North Carolina State program and what they are building," the talented QB stated when speaking to North Carolina State On SI about the North Carolina State Wolfpack. I’m looking forward to continuing to develop great relationships with the staff."
The talented prospect has a coach that he is looking forward to building a relationship with at this time. That coach being Dave Doeren, who is the Head Football Coach at North Carolina State.
"I am very excited to connect with Coach Doeren as he has a ton of successful coaching experience that I can learn from. I am also very excited to learn more about several other national programs to understand their vision going forward," the talented prospect said.
The talented prospect will be visiting multiple schools, including two ACC programs.
"So far, I’ve got fall game day visits planned with NC State, Duke and Indiana. I will be visiting for the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when it comes to the Wolfpack."
His recruitment has been great, but what is the latest updates?
"My recruitment has been going great. I recently received offers from Auburn, Indiana, and Duke, and I’m getting a lot of interest from other P4 schools. I’d like to commit before my senior year."
The 2028 QB detailed his future plans in his recruitment.
"For next steps in my recruitment, I’m focused on building great relationships with all of the coaches that have recruited me thus far, and I’m looking forward to continuing to showcase my talent."