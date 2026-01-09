Arnold Palmer Is the Mountain King With This Stunning Course in the Carolinas
SYLVA, N.C. — Arnold Palmer was considered golf’s king for his dashing play, public persona and never-ending association with his subjects.
Later in his architectural design career, Palmer also established himself as the Mountain King for his stunning work at Balsam Mountain Preserve, 40 minutes west of Asheville, N.C.
Palmer took natural incredible mountain scenery with hole routings built for his go-for-broke style, which today is open for limited public play-and-stays along with mountaintop homesites and cottages.
“I remember walking around with Arnold when he came out here for the first time and he would say, ‘this would be a good spot for a hole and this would be a very dramatic setting,’” said David Southworth, the original developer when it opened in 2000 who is now back overseeing the course.
“The only issue was identifying which holes are best for whatever routing you have. I think he did a magnificent job.”
While the entire development comprises about 4,400 acres just outside the small Western North Carolina town of Sylva, nearly 75% of the land is deeded as a permanant conversation easement managed by the Balsam Conversation Trust. The rest is given over to homesites, a full clubhouse and two dining facilities, some small fractional cottages and Palmer Park, a practice facility rising 4,500 feet above sea level.
It’s certainly a golf cliche to say that every routing on a certain course is a signature hole, but the Palmer design at Balsam Mountain Preserve comes close to fulfilling that.
It starts out with a simple enough par-4 sloping downhill left to right, then leading you into one spectacular hole after another with mountains, trees and a few streams thrown in for good measure—enough eye candy and golf challenge to keep you fully entertained and alert for the full 18.
The course plays 6,784 yards from the back tees as a par-70, but with such dramatic topography the yardage, which ranges all the way down to 4,626 yards from the forward tees, is not nearly as much of a factor as the slope.
To be sure, this is anything but walking-friendly, but taking a fully charged cart allows you more time to admire views and plot your next shot.
Among the most dramatic holes on the front nine is the par-3 3rd hole which drops down from the tee box to the tree-encircled green with heavy forest all along the left side. It’s a true hero-or-zero shot ranging from 196 yards from the back tees but can play closer to 160 depending on the wind and slope from the tee box.
The par-4 6th moves downhill off the tee, with large bunkers all along the right side. Like many holes here, it could set up for a good score or something painful, depending on where your ball settles and your angle of attack.
The par-4 8th is another dramatic downhill with a creek at the bottom guarding the small green. A big drive or misplaced approach can find the water and wash out your score.
The back nine is more open but with just as many mountain views. Among the best is the par-5 14th hole, a sweeping dogleg left which starts over a ridge with forest all along the left.
Your second or third approach shot has you staring straight into mountain views. The green is perched on top with a several-hundred-foot drop off behind, giving you time to contemplate your good fortune that the King spent time to create that moment.
For those who want to stay longer, there are plenty of non-golf activities. Balsam Mountain has one of the largest private stables in the state, with the majority of owners bringing their own horses to ride and board. There are dozens of miles of scenic trails for horse riding, bike riding or just walks through the abundant scenery.
There is a large enclosed walkout facility, a small spa and outdoor pool for laps or recreational swimming. Palmer Park has room for kids to run around and be kids, but also a large practice facility adjacent to the par-3 10th. You can hit, chip and putt overlooking the mountain landscape, then take your cart up a steep hill to begin your round.
Palmer designed more than 300 courses in dozens of states and several countries, but as Southworth said at Balsam Mountain Preserve, there were several dozen choices for scenic holes—it’s good that he found the right ones.