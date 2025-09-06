Doeren's Key Quotes Ahead of NC State - Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A week ago, NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke about the benefits of more time to prepare for the next opponent after Thursday's win over East Carolina.
The time has come to prove his hypothesis, although the challenge might be steeper in Week Two. The head coach and his Wolfpack welcome Virginia to Raleigh for a non-conference matchup Saturday afternoon. Doeren will try to get NC State to 2-0 for the first time since 2022, when the Wolfpack started 4-0.
The veteran coach spent the days ahead of the Saturday tilt talking about a variety of important developments for the Wolfpack. Here are Doeren's most notable and important quotes from throughout the week:
From Thursday press conference - On development and areas for improvement in the second
- Doeren: "We had good rotation at corner. I thought all three of those guys who got in the game played well. There was depth. We tackled better at corner than I've seen us tackle in a game. Not just getting guys down, but, I mean, bang bang, getting them on the ground, not dragging them.
- I was really impressed with Jamel (Johnson). I've talked about that. I thought he covered well, but he also tackled, like, a safety in the game. And, most offenses now we're trying to get the ball on the perimeter a lot. And so, to have that, I thought Jackson Vick really played well transitioning from corner to nickel. And everything that we asked him to do, he played at a high level.
- And then we had a good rotation going at safety. I think Ronnie Royal III and Brody [Barnhardt] will both grow a lot from that first game. That was their first full game playing in the rotation that we had."
From Monday press conference - On maintaining the kickers' confidence after Week One struggles
- Doeren: "You just encourage them because they are talented. It's not like we're dealing with guys that can't kick the football and make kicks. They can, and they have. And so you just encourage them and you help them through. No different than any other sport when a guy's a little off. Just what do you need? You encourage them. Teammates do the same and they get back to being who they are."
From Monday - Analysis of Virginia's roster and key contributors
- Doeren: "I think their receiver core is really impressive. No. 6, (Cam) Ross, had a big game, over 100 yards receiving, and a kickoff return for a touchdown. No. 11, (Trell) Harris, jumped off the film with his speed. Their running backs run hard.
- Their quarterback is a good football player. Head coach's son, (Chandler) Morris, has been around, has been in a bunch of different programs, and he's gritty, he's tough. You can see him make plays on his feet. He's got a good arm, throws with touch, and can throw it in there through a seam route. A lot of velocity in the game, and they got good weapons, and he can make you pay if you're not sound in your pass rush. And so we've got a great challenge against that offense."
From Monday - On the ACC's Week One successes
- Doeren: "Under-appreciated, I would say, is an understatement. I think year in and year out, there's, maybe not the top 10 number of teams that you see maybe in a couple of the other leagues. But [with] the quality of our teams across the board and the depth of our conference, every week's a tough out. Man, it's every game, you've got to show up. Anybody can beat anybody in this league. There's a lot of good coaches, and it's exciting. And it's been that way for a while."
