Wolfpack Defender Delivers Breakout Performance Despite Loss to Duke
On the football field, it’s harder for some positions to get the credit they deserve for the work they do on the football field. For offenses, it’s the offensive line – the unit does the dirty work and most of the time won’t get the national recognition they deserve. For the defense, it’s the nose tackles. The big bodies in the middle of the defensive line whose responsibility is to just eat up space and block running lanes.
For NC State, that’s Brandon Cleveland and against Duke, he made his presence felt on the field, as well on the stat sheet.
Cleveland led the team in pass rush grade with a 79.0 and was second in overall defense with 79.2 against Duke. He totaled four pressures, three quarterback hurries and one sack as a pass rusher. In the run game, he led the team with four defensive stops. The grades were the highest Cleveland has had all season, according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s time to take a look at some of Cleveland’s best plays last Saturday in Durham.
All-22 Examples
13:23 remaining in the first quarter, first-and-10
Cleveland is lined up as the head-up two-technique over the right guard and Duke is running a gap scheme designed to go behind the left guard. Pay attention to the hands of Cleveland when the ball is snapped, they shoot out on the center, he keeps his base low and his head up while engaged. When the running back of Duke picks his hole, he sheds the block and makes the tackle. Quick and efficient rep from Cleveland early in the game.
11:33 remaining in the second quarter, third-and-3
Cleveland is lined up in a three-technique towards the strong side of the formation. Duke is running an outside zone towards the side of Cleveland's, and look at how he attacks the left shoulder of the left guard.
He moves with the guard and, in keeping that leverage, when Anderson Castle gets the balls. Cleveland can attack up the field to force Castle to try and bounce the run; evidently, there is no room, and a tackle for loss is the result.
13:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, first-and-10
Rushing the passer isn’t a strong suit of Cleveland; as an interior nose tackle, it isn’t his job. But here he’s lined up as the head up two-technique over the right guard. Cleveland gets off the ball and is responsible for stepping to his right, attacking the center. He keeps his hand extended into the center’s chest as he works upfield, and as a result, can sack Darian Mensah trying to step up into the pocket.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.