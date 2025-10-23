DJ Horne Showcases Prolific Scoring Overseas
RALEIGH — While it's been nearly two years since NC State's miraculous run to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Wolfpack faithful remains captivated by the heroes of that team. One of the focal points, shooting guard DJ Horne, took his talents overseas and seems to be thriving.
In two of Horne's last three appearances for MLP Academics Heidelberg, the guard scored over 20 points and led his team to an important win in the Basketball Champions League.
Horne's Scoring Success
Through his first three games of the season the BBL (Basketball Bundesliga), Horne averaged 11 points in 28.3 minutes per game. However, the dynamic guard found his stride in mid-October and began to show some of that microwave scoring ability he had in Raleigh and with Arizona State before then.
His scoring streak started in the team's first Champions League matchup against the Greek professional team Promitheas Patras. Horne tallied 22 points, making six of his nine field goal attempts in the outing. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers and dished out four assists in the 89-83 loss for Heidelberg.
Horne's team stayed on the road for a league game against the Rostock Seawolves. Why Heidelberg lost the matchup, the former Wolfpack guard tallied 22 points for the second straight game. All four of Horne's makes came from beyond the 3-point arc. He also hauled in six rebounds in the 90-79 defeat.
Heidelberg returned to Southwest Germany for another Champions League tilt, this time against Lithuanian side Rytas Vilnius. Horne broke out in a major way, helping Heidelberg to its first win in cup play. The guard finished with 33 points and shot 65% from the field. Horne made six of nine 3-point attempts in the win. Horne used his ball-handling to create space against his defenders all night, just as he did so well with the Wolfpack when he needed to.
Remembering Horne
While NC State basketball entered a new era under head coach Will Wade, the program hasn't forgotten Hornes heroics as a member of the Wolfpack. The Raleigh native played just one season for the Pack, but it was a notable one.
Horne's 29-point performance in the ACC Championship game helped NC State finish off a shocking run through the conference tournament and earned the Pack a bid to the big dance. In five NCAA Tournament games, Horne averaged 17.2 points. He exploded for 20 critical points against Duke in the Elite Eight to get the Pack to Phoenix for the Final Four.
