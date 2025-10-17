Lanphere Ready For Larger Role With Wolfpack in 2026
RALEIGH — While it's only October, preparations for the season are well underway for NC State baseball and head coach Elliott Avent. The Wolfpack is looking to make a return to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in the 2026 season. The team wrapped up its fall team practice sessions on Tuesday afternoon.
Catcher and infielder Drew Lanphere considered leaving the program during the offseason, but ultimately decided to return to a place he feels has become a second home. In the 2025 season, Lanphere appeared in 36 games, starting 23 of them. He struggled as a hitter, but feels as though his offseason growth should help him be a larger contributor in the 2026 campaign with the Wolfpack.
Watch Lanphere's Availability here
Lanphere Transcript
On increased opportunities in the 2026 season
- "I had some opportunities last year. Didn't feel like I made the most of it. Just trying to come back this year, giving it my all, getting after it with the other guys at the same position. Obviously, we have great guys back there and everything like that."
On whether this offseason has been different because of being with the program already last season
- "I wouldn't say so, no. It's kind of the same stuff. A lot of scrimmages, a lot of individualized stuff position-wise and everything like that. I would say it's about the same."
On going into the transfer portal last spring before opting to return to NC State
- "It's been home for three years. I didn't want to leave. I was kind of making a business decision, it felt like. Ultimately, I just came back here. A spot opened up. Just trying to come back here and compete for a spot again.
- "We have great guys behind the plate as well, but it felt like home being here for the last three years. I want to graduate from here and everything like that."
On wearing Patrick Bailey's 'Jesus Won' merchandise
- "Patrick Bailey was wearing one when he hit a walk-off and coach saw it. He talked to (Bailey) about it and he was like, 'We can get some shirts over for you all.'"
