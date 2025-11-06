Wolfpack Eyeing FSU’s Four-Star Athlete for Potential Flip
Currently, NC State head coach Dave Doeren has 18 recruits on the way. His Class of 2026 is ranked No. 59, though he knows there's still plenty of time to put everything together. In the process, he's kept an extremely close eye on Florida State ATH Efrem White.
White, who committed to the Seminoles on Dec 12, 2023, isn't dead-set on playing for FSU. NC State has remained in constant contact, despite him being committed for close to two years. In the modern era of college football, no one is safe, and Doeren is looking to exploit that.
White Intrigued By Wolfpack's Win Over Georgia Tech
One of the main things that caught the 6'2'' 155-pound's attention was NC State's upset over the Yellow Jackets. Doeren led his team to a dominant victory, one that saw them put up 48 points against the No. 8 team in the nation. That loss dropped Georgia Tech to No. 17.
- "I like how they run things there," White told Rivals' Marcus Benjamin. "I'm liking how they just beat Georgia Tech." If White was a fan of the Georgia Tech win, one can only imagine what a win over Miami would do.
For what it's worth, White is a Florida native. His decision to choose the Seminoles stemmed from his hometown roots in Vero Beach, FL. He's the No. 36 player in Florida, though it's hard to rank him as he doubles down as a wide receiver and defensive back.
All Eyes On NC State vs. Miami
If there was ever a game NC State needed to win, it was the one last week against Georgia Tech. Nearly two dozen recruits were in attendance for the Wolfpack's upset, one that showed just how much of an incredible atmosphere they have at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Now, Doeren and the team head to Miami. The Hurricanes fell to No. 18 after surprisingly falling to SMU in overtime last week. Playing on the road got to quarterback Carson Beck, someone who the team has had to live or die by the entire season.
White won't be in attendance, but he'll definitely be keeping a close eye on the action. Not only does NC State have a chance to pull off another upset, but they welcomes Florida State for a marquee showdown on November 21. Doeren knows that the Georgia Tech win was step one, but these next two games could win over the four-star athlete.
