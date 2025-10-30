Wolfpack Eyes Elite 2028 SG to Boost Recruiting Class
NC State has begun to put together one of the finer recruiting groups in the Class of 2026. Head coach Will Wade knows that one good recruiting year isn't going to cut it, so he's making sure to be prepared for years to come.
While it's far too early to predict where Colton Hiller is going to land, the No. 3-ranked player in Rivals' 2028 recruiting cycle had positive things to say about the Wolfpack. His recruiting process is far from finished; if anything, it's barely getting started.
Moving forward, Wade will remain in constant contact with Hiller until they can truly get the ball rolling. If anything, his initial interactions are a step in the right direction as Wade begins to plan a few years out.
Colton Hiller Praises NC State
In the past few months, Hiller has received offers from Penn State, NC State, Louisville, Maryland, and Notre Dame. His most recent interview with Rivals' Jamie Shaw broke down each of those schools and where they stand in his journey.
"They have a really good coach with Will Wade," Hiller said in regard to the Wolfpack. "They are really going hard in this recruiting class; they just got Cole (Cloer). They’re going to be really good over the next couple of years.”
A player of Cloer's caliber may not even be on the team when Hiller can play at the collegiate level, but Wade's recruiting players like Cloer are going to continue to set him apart from the rest. It's growing increasingly difficult to compete with the likes of Duke and other teams that have an extensive track record and more NIL deals than one can imagine.
Hiller Discusses His Game
Prior to NC State offering, Hiller has already fielded offers from Kansas State, LaSalle, Syracuse, Villanova, VCU, Missouri, BYU, and NJIT. The competition has only begun as Hiller, a four-star recruit, is set to be one of the hottest commodities in the Class of 2028.
"I’m definitely catch and shoot first, but I’m expanding my game right now to play a little more on the ball for the high school team," Hiller said. While there's nothing wrong with expanding his game, it's clear whatever he was doing was effective, as he won a gold medal with USA basketball this past summer.
Hiller appeared in Nike's Peach Jam 17U as well, immediately putting him among some of the best recruits in the nation.
"Obviously, I want to play for a good coach that fits my scheme," he added. "And then definitely go to a place that will be the best for me, to help me get to the league.”
Hiller is a name not only NC State fans should keep an eye on, but college basketball fans in general. He's only going to improve these next few years at high school which is a scary sight knowing how well he's played already.
