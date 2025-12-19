Fans React to NC State's Gasparilla Bowl Victory Over Memphis

NC State became bowl-eligible in 2025 for the fourth straight year, finishing the season with a solid 7-5 record. They were selected to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Memphis, a game projected to be an exciting one, as the Tigers were one of the top teams in the American Conference this season.

Wolfpack fans closely followed the action and shared their thoughts on social media throughout the game. Here's a breakdown of key plays throughout the Gasparilla Bowl and how fans reacted.

NC State Fans React to the Gasparilla Bowl

First Quarter

NC State started the Gasparilla Bowl off with the ball and marched right down the field, capping the drive with a CJ Bailey touchdown run, giving the Wolfpack an early 7-0 lead over the Tigers.

To any other sicko watching the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl



CJ Bailey looks dialed rn



Kids different



NC State by a million — Iosivas Fanatic 🐅 (@IosivasFanatic) December 19, 2025

When CJ Bailey is playing good he’s playing good. He’s so smooth — BookieKiller (@Rightbettor) December 19, 2025

Later in the first quarter, Memphis was driving into Wolfpack territory, but NC State's defense came up big on a fourth-down attempt from the Tigers, stopping them and forcing a turnover on downs.

NC State's defense stuffed Memphis on 4th-and-2 as Cian Slone made the play. Wolfpack ball on its own 33.



Pack leads 7-0. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 19, 2025

NC State carried the momentum from their fourth-down stop, with Bailey hitting a big pass to wide receiver Wesley Grimes, who gained several yards after the catch and finished the play by hurdling a Memphis defender.

That hurdle was nasty Wesley Grimes — Adam B (@AdamB_vo) December 19, 2025

Wesley Grimes hurdle! — Aggies Recruiting (@AggiesRecruitEx) December 19, 2025

A few plays later, Bailey went back to Grimes, hitting him on a deep ball over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Grimes was shaken up on the play but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Bailey to Wesley Grimes for a 31-yard TD.



Grimes was popped, and he remains down outside the end zone. — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) December 19, 2025

To finish off an action-packed first quarter for the Wolfpack, linebacker Caden Fordham intercepted a pass from Memphis quarterback Bredon Lewis and returned it to the Tigers' three-yard line.

PICKED OFF BY CADEN FORDHAM



RETURNED TO THE 3



OHHHHHHH THE WOLFPACK IS ROLLING — Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) December 19, 2025

Who said Caden Fordham only makes tackles.



📺: ESPN#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/X3qTEyMmLb — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 19, 2025

Second Quarter

To start the second quarter, NC State capitalized on the Fordham interception, with backup quarterback Will Wilson punching it in on a one-yard designed quarterback run to give the Wolfpack a 21-0 lead.

WILL WILSON IS IN FOR AN NC STATE TOUCHDOWN! THE PACK IS UP 21-0 IN THE GASPARILLA BOWL WITH WILSON'S 10TH RUSHING SCORE! — WolfpackFan317 (@WolfpackFan317) December 19, 2025

After making another defensive stop against Memphis, NC State got the ball back and was able to move the ball into field goal range for Kanoah Viesett, who drilled a 51-yarder to extend the Wolfpack's lead to 24-0.

Kanoah Vinesett drills a 51-yard field goal.



NC State leads Memphis 24-0 with 8:03 left in the first half. @GasparillaBowl — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) December 19, 2025

Memphis would end NC State's 24-0 run by scoring a touchdown later in the quarter, but the Wolfpack responded right back with CJ Bailey finding Teddy Hoffman for a massive 40-yard score, giving them a 31-7 lead heading into the locker room.

Teddy Hoffman was wide open on a double move, layup for CJ Bailey



40-yard touchdown puts NC State up 31-7 — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) December 19, 2025

Third Quarter

The scoring slowed way down in the third quarter, and after moving the ball toward midfield, the Wolfpack went for it on fourth and one from their own 48-yard line but turned the ball over on downs, giving Memphis the ball in plus territory.

Will Wilson was ... stopped on 4th and 1?!



NC State turns it over on downs at its own 48-yard line after the failed conversion. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 19, 2025

Following Memphis' fourth-down stop, the Tigers attempted a trick play, but NC State was all over it, blowing it up and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Josiah Victor, giving the Wolfpack the ball right back.

JOSEPH ADEDIRE WITH A STRIP SACK AND JOSIAH VICTOR RECOVERS! — WolfpackFan317 (@WolfpackFan317) December 19, 2025

Fourth Quarter

Following the Memphis turnover, NC State found itself in a fourth-and-long situation. Head coach Dave Doeren decided to reach into his bag of tricks, calling a fake field goal that failed miserably, keeping the Wolfpack's lead at 31-7.

NC State calls a fake FG on 4th and 22.



Kanoah Vinesett drops the pass and ... yeah, that just didn't work. That's all you need to know. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 19, 2025

fake field goal play up 24 in the fourth quarter. nc state is bored as hell lmao. — Penta #ILOVECOOKIES (@PentaStar_0M) December 19, 2025

Late in the fourth, a desperate Memphis team went for it on 4th down, but the Wolfpack defense, as it had all day long, shut the Tigers down, getting the ball back to their offense and essentially icing the game.

Another fourth-down stop -- NC State's third of the game -- gives the Wolfpack's offense the ball back with 2:49 to play. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 19, 2025

The Wolfpack offense went on to drain most of the clock, and their defense sealed the game, closing out a surprisingly scoreless second half. The win over Memphis is NC State's first bowl victory since 2017.

Very happy for Dave Doeren to finally end a season with a win.



5 straight losses in a bowl game. This will be the first for NC State since the 2017 Sun Bowl. Total smashing by the Wolfpack this afternoon. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) December 19, 2025

Final: NC State 31, Memphis 7

