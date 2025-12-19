Fans React to NC State's Gasparilla Bowl Victory Over Memphis
NC State became bowl-eligible in 2025 for the fourth straight year, finishing the season with a solid 7-5 record. They were selected to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Memphis, a game projected to be an exciting one, as the Tigers were one of the top teams in the American Conference this season.
Wolfpack fans closely followed the action and shared their thoughts on social media throughout the game. Here's a breakdown of key plays throughout the Gasparilla Bowl and how fans reacted.
NC State Fans React to the Gasparilla Bowl
First Quarter
NC State started the Gasparilla Bowl off with the ball and marched right down the field, capping the drive with a CJ Bailey touchdown run, giving the Wolfpack an early 7-0 lead over the Tigers.
Later in the first quarter, Memphis was driving into Wolfpack territory, but NC State's defense came up big on a fourth-down attempt from the Tigers, stopping them and forcing a turnover on downs.
NC State carried the momentum from their fourth-down stop, with Bailey hitting a big pass to wide receiver Wesley Grimes, who gained several yards after the catch and finished the play by hurdling a Memphis defender.
A few plays later, Bailey went back to Grimes, hitting him on a deep ball over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Grimes was shaken up on the play but was able to walk off the field under his own power.
To finish off an action-packed first quarter for the Wolfpack, linebacker Caden Fordham intercepted a pass from Memphis quarterback Bredon Lewis and returned it to the Tigers' three-yard line.
Second Quarter
To start the second quarter, NC State capitalized on the Fordham interception, with backup quarterback Will Wilson punching it in on a one-yard designed quarterback run to give the Wolfpack a 21-0 lead.
After making another defensive stop against Memphis, NC State got the ball back and was able to move the ball into field goal range for Kanoah Viesett, who drilled a 51-yarder to extend the Wolfpack's lead to 24-0.
Memphis would end NC State's 24-0 run by scoring a touchdown later in the quarter, but the Wolfpack responded right back with CJ Bailey finding Teddy Hoffman for a massive 40-yard score, giving them a 31-7 lead heading into the locker room.
Third Quarter
The scoring slowed way down in the third quarter, and after moving the ball toward midfield, the Wolfpack went for it on fourth and one from their own 48-yard line but turned the ball over on downs, giving Memphis the ball in plus territory.
Following Memphis' fourth-down stop, the Tigers attempted a trick play, but NC State was all over it, blowing it up and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Josiah Victor, giving the Wolfpack the ball right back.
Fourth Quarter
Following the Memphis turnover, NC State found itself in a fourth-and-long situation. Head coach Dave Doeren decided to reach into his bag of tricks, calling a fake field goal that failed miserably, keeping the Wolfpack's lead at 31-7.
Late in the fourth, a desperate Memphis team went for it on 4th down, but the Wolfpack defense, as it had all day long, shut the Tigers down, getting the ball back to their offense and essentially icing the game.
The Wolfpack offense went on to drain most of the clock, and their defense sealed the game, closing out a surprisingly scoreless second half. The win over Memphis is NC State's first bowl victory since 2017.
Final: NC State 31, Memphis 7
