An Underrated Trait of NC State's 2026 Transfer Class

With news of talented quarterback CJ Bailey's decision to return for a junior season, NC State needed to quickly reload its roster for the 2026 season to give the young signal caller the best possible chance to compete. The Wolfpack sensed a window and utilized both Bailey's South Florida roots and its reputation as a developer at certain positions to lure in marquee talent out of the portal.

While the Pack's portal class may not have ranked among the top programs in the nation, it was loaded with talented players poised to make an impact in the coming season. However, one aspect of the class stood out more than the rest. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down how the Wolfpack found true winners to join the team.

The top members of the transfer class

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In terms of need, Tulane edge rusher Harvey Dyson was one of the most crucial additions to the NC State roster. The team's two best pass rushers, Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, are bound for the professional ranks, so there was a tremendous amount of production to replace in that area.

With the Green Wave, Dyson racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and even defended a pass. He finished as a Third-Team All-Conference selection in the American. Dyson offers NC State a true game wrecker and will immediately be the team's top option at the unique JACK linebacker spot.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

NC State lost left tackle Jacarrius Peak to the transfer portal, meaning one of the team's areas of strength from 2025 quickly turned into a major position of need. Enter ECU transfer Jimarion McCrimon , who very well could be the most accomplished addition for the Wolfpack out of the transfer portal. He played both right and left tackle over the last two seasons. He and returner Teague Andersen should be a solid tandem on the edges of the line.

After earning first-team All-Conference honors for East Carolina in the American Conference in 2025, McCrimon looked ready for a step up in competition. He will get that opportunity with the Pack. At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. He is an instant starter for the Wolfpack's offensive line.

