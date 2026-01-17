Wolfpack Fans React to NC State's Loss to Georgia Tech

The visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets traveled 6 hours north on I-85 all the way to Raleigh to take on the Wolfpack inside the Lenovo Center.

Georgia Tech knocked off NC State 78-74 on the Wolfpack's home floor, as NC State failed to secure another home victory despite the Yellow Jackets' struggles at the free throw line and with ball control. Georgia Tech shot just 14-of-28 from the stripe and committed 17 turnovers, yet still found enough offense in key moments to pull out the win. The Wolfpack were unable to fully capitalize on those miscues, allowing the visitors to escape Lenovo Center with a hard-fought road victory.

Coming off a 44-point slaughter of the Seminoles just a week ago, they gave one back to Kowacie Reeves Jr. and the Yellow Jackets on their home floor. The energy and execution that fueled the blowout win were harder to sustain this time around, as the visitors stayed composed and capitalized on key moments. Despite the setback, the loss served as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift, even in a familiar home environment.

Here is how social media reacted to the Wolfpacks' devastating loss to the Yellow Jackets.

If you're a team with shooting woes just show up at the Lenovo Center to play NC State. Instant fix — Mark Yarbro (@MarkYarbro) January 17, 2026

NC State Relinquish Home-Court Advantage in Defeat

Embarrassing and inexcusable loss for NC State. Possibly the worst of the season.



In control all game and fumble it at the end against a clearly inferior team at home. No-show from your top guy and getting controlled in the paint. — Gabe (@Hoops_GE) January 17, 2026

Despite the slow start and falling behind by eight early in the first half, the Wolfpack fought back to take a 35-34 lead into the break. NC State was given early opportunities to build momentum, as Georgia Tech turned each of its first four possessions into turnovers, but the Wolfpack failed to fully capitalize.

Despite an awful night at the free throw line from Lamar Washington, who finished just 3-of-9, he and Kowacie Reeves Jr. delivered when it mattered most. The duo consistently broke down Wolfpack defenders late in the game, scoring key baskets and creeating offense under pressure. Their shot-making and composure in the closing moments proved to be the difference, helping Georgia Tech secure the road victory.

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets huddle during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Reeves Jr. scored 21 in the game, going 6-of-13 from the field, as another opposing guard found success against the Wolfpack.

And this is what happens when you just show up lol, a terrible L to GT at HOME! I’m not even mad though cause that is in FACT NC State Basketball - @WolfpackBrooks January 17, 2026

NC State just isn't a good basketball team. I really overestimated this group of guys. -@NathanHam87 January 17, 2026

Copeland Leads Wolfpack With 17 Points Despite Inefficient Shooting

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Quadir Copeland still led the Wolfpack with 17 points in the loss, finishing 6-of-17 from the field. Copeland finished the first half with 5 points after a tough bucket going into the break.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE