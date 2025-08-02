Key Wolfpack Defender Earns Back-to-Back Trophy Watch Nod
It’s important to be impactful between the lines of a football field. Dominating the field, and having thousands scream your name – a dream of many college athletes who partake in sports. At the same time, it may be an even bigger accomplishment to be more impactful off the field.
North Carolina State senior defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland commitment to making an even bigger impact off the field has been recognized. For a second straight year, Cleveland is a nominee for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recognizes college athletes for their acts of community service. Cleveland is also nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team, he is one of the 116 nominees representing players from the FBS division within college football for community service.
Cleveland has been very active within the Raleigh community, most recently, he used his own NIL money to host a school supply giveaway in which he gave 200 kids a backpack full of supplies to kids in the surrounding area.
“For some guys, NIL is a shopping spree,” Cleveland told On3 sports in an interview. “But I look at it to use it to help do what I’m passionate about, like giving back. I’m happy to pay it forward.”
He also raised $10,000 for Feed the Pantry, a program on the NC State campus which is run by students that helps unhoused students and students facing food insecurity.
The success Cleveland has been able to achieve off the field is nothing short of inspiring, but even on the field he’s made strides to make an impact for the Wolfpack.
Last season as a junior, Cleveland, started at nose tackle for every outing. He achieved 33 total tackles and along with them 15 total pressures on opposing quarterbacks.
The finalists and recipient of the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The winner will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12th, which airs on ESPN.
The presentation for the award will be on January 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
