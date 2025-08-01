Former NC State Tackle Anthony Belton Begins Transition into NFL
NFL training camp is underway for all 32 teams in the league, meaning new faces entering buildings, and players getting ready for the grueling season ahead. The players learning the most are rookies, and a certain adjustment comes with being in an NFL building.
Former North Carolina State tackle Anthony Belton is one of those new faces getting ready to learn the ropes of being in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers selected Belton in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft with pick No. 54.
Belton's Time with The Wolfpack
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle started 33 games for the Wolfpack the past three seasons. His play earned him a third-team All-Atlantic Conference selection in 202 and in 1,300 pass blocking snaps, he only allowed eight sacks according to Pro Football Focus, a big reason why NFL teams were interested in selecting him this past April.
How Belton fits in with Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers' offensive line room is crowded, even with the team losing starting center Josh Myers to the New York Jets via free agency in March. It’ll be hard for the enormous tackle in Belton to find time along the line. Starting right tackle Zach Tom just signed a four-year, $88 million extension with the team this offseason. The starting left tackle, Rasheed Walker, is entering the final deal of his rookie contract, so there is potential for Belton to slide into the starting role next season if the Packers don’t extend Walker.
Regardless, in the draft process, some thought Belton could kick inside to play guard for teams, as one of his weaknesses was his quickness on the outside, and concern raised for him being able to survive the outside in the NFL. Belton played all of his snaps in college either at left tackle or right, so it’ll be a learning process if he were to kick inside.
For him to accomplish it this season will still be tough, as starting right guard from last year Sean Rhyan returns, and at the left guard spot the Packers just paid former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency. Elgton Jenkins will take over the starting center spot, replacing Myers.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke after selecting Belton in April regarding his versatility and how it potentially can come into play this season.
“Anthony [Belton] is a huge man, he is versatile,” Gutekunst said after the pick. “He’s got the ability to play all four positions. He’s never really done any center but he can probably play both tackles and both guard spots. He’s a mauler in the run game. He’s very athletic. He checked a lot of boxes all the way through [the draft process].”
While it’s still early in camp, Belton has taken all of his reps with the second-team offense at tackle, but if the time comes, the organization seems confident he can step in at guard, and so does he.
“I feel like I'm pretty versatile when it comes to that aspect, being able to play tackle, but also leaning back on my physicality to be able to play guard,” Belton said during rookie minicamp. “I just want to be a sponge, continue to learn, but also be the best version of myself.”
