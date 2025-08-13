In-Depth Film Review: Cian Slone
Pressure, pressure and some more pressure. It's what the Wolfpack need after only 24 total sacks for the 2024 season. Head coach Dave Doeren knows those numbers must improve if the Wolfpack wants to be competitive in the ACC.
NC State prioritized the defensive line by adding multiple bodies to the room. Sabastian Harsh was one, but he's already been covered in this series. The next Wolfpack player featured in the "In-Depth Review" series comes from the same conference as Harsh – the Mountain West.
Former Utah State EDGE Cian Slone earned second-team All-Mountain West in 2024. He earned the nod by putting up 49 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. Slone now enters a defensive line room with multiple bodies all hunting like a wolf pack looking for the same goal.
Sacks.
(Note: Only had access to Hawaii game film)
Scouting Report
NC State has Slone listed at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, and just like Harsh, the biggest question is how he'll transition into a Power Four conference. The first thing that stands out when watching Slone is his size. Only 252 pounds is tough against bigger tackles, and he'll certainly face those in the ACC.
Don't let the smaller size fool you; he has serious technique. He's very active with his hands and loves to work towards the outside. He showcased many hand fighting moves, like a dip rip, a simple hand swipe, or just winning by effort around the edge. Along with that, he's very sound in the run game when he's left unblocked. He will squeeze down the line by shuffling his feet, looking for a pulling guard, or making sure the quarterback doesn't pull the ball.
The main problems with Slone as a pass rusher are that he gets completely stonewalled if he can't win with his speed on the outside or by getting his hands on tackles first. There are multiple times where Hawaii's tackles get their hands on him first, and he doesn't have the power to combat them. He also lacks some elite bend; he can bend around the edge, just not at an elite level, causing him to get washed out on some plays.
Along with it, he can't win on any inside moves. He tries, but either runs into the guard, or the tackle can power step down and maul him with a simple punch. He also struggles with double teams in pass pro and the running game.
Slone does pack some power, but needs a wind-up. If he engages with the mindset of locking out on the chest, he can force the tackle back, but going up against better tackles in the ACC with better bend than tackles in the Mountain West may prove a challenge for Slone.
Still, his technique is so sound on the outside that he does have enough variety to win, but only on the outside. It will be exciting to see if he puts on some weight or gains strength, because he can certainly play EDGE at 252 pounds; he needs to build his strength up. For reference, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is 256 pounds, but he has the strength necessary to make it work.
Slone has the motor and understanding to transition well; he didn't just get 7.5 sacks on luck. He'll need some time to adjust to the next level, but there's no doubt he can't do it.
Film Examples
He can play against the run and just struggles against double teams. Here it's a simple kick out block from the tackle, he gets his hands extended, heads up and knows when to disengage to make the tackle. This is an excellent rep from him.
This is the next play showcasing his speed and technique around the edge. Fakes an inside move, then quickly gets back to the outside and simply rips through the tackle's arms to get pressure. He's fast towards the outside and can win if he can avoid taking full engagement.
Here is the lack of power. Back is on his side, meaning he could get chipped going to the outside, so he decides to try and bull rush his way with power to win this rep. He tries it, and the tackle becomes immovable when he tries to drive him back. Here, he gets doubled by the guard, but it also showcases his lack of ability to take double teams head-on. He doesn't drive his feet in this rep after making contact.
This last clip here shows those active hands and techniques again. He steps towards the inside, then cuts back outside and dips underneath the tackle, showcasing his bend and getting home for the sack. He knows how to rush the power; the biggest question is, can he turn his speed and technique into power?
Outlook
Slone brings an extra body the Wolfpack can field out there along the defensive line for the 2025 season. His pass rush upside, just by his sound technique, is intriguing and can help deliver the pressure the Wolfpack seek.
If he had had good offseason training and was getting stronger while refining his technique with a potential new body type, NC State may have found themselves a steal from Utah State.
