Asaad Brown Jr. Talks NC State Defensive Performance
RALEIGH — NC State is dealing with a plethora of injuries on the defensive side of the football. The mounting absences forced numerous younger players into more prominent roles over the last three games for the Wolfpack.
In the secondary, the safeties and nickels have been decimated by injuries. One of the replacements at nickel, Asaad Brown Jr., has been one of the key players to step in during the back-to-back losses for NC State. After playing just 11 snaps in the Wolfpack's first two games, Brown played 113 total snaps against Duke and Virginia Tech. He was one of the few members of the defense to tackle well against the Hokies.
Brown spoke to members of the media following the Wolfpack's Wednesday practice session, touching on the defensive miscues and areas of improvement for the unit moving forward.
Watch Brown's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Brown's thoughts:
On learning more in his new starting role and adjusting quickly
- Brown: "I feel like I learned a lot. Coming out there, it was a different speed, but I got adjusted to it real quick. Coach Doeren said, 'Just go out there and play like you know what to do and just be confident in what I'm doing,' so I just really came out there and was confident. Even if I did mess up on some plays, I still shrugged it off and I said next play and just kept going."
On the defense's struggles against explosive run plays
- Brown: "People have to just execute what the call is. We get a call, you've just got to execute. If you've got this gap, then play that gap if you see run. That's really all."
On playing a game without defensive coordinator DJ Eliot after the loss of his daughter
- Brown: "It was difficult, but at the end of the day, we just had to go out there and play for him, whatever the case was. We just kept his daughter in our prayers and kept him in our prayers. I feel like it was just a regular week, but we just had to be by his side, let him know we're good. We've got everything taken care of."
