NC State Begins Pursuit Of Four-Star Target
Not every recruit is going to be interested right out of the gate, and that seems to be the case with EDGE rusher Abraham Sesay. Sesay, a four-star player out of Exton, PA, has expressed interest in learning more about NC State.
The Wolfpack extended an offer to the 6'5'' 215-pound defensive player on September 25. He already has offers from numerous top schools, including the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish were the latest to throw an offer his way, but in a recent interview with Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker, Sesay acknowledged just how interested he is in learning more about Dave Doeren's squad.
NC State Begins Pursuit For Abraham Sesay
Just the other day, NC State began focusing on a Class of 2027 tight end. They already have two commitments for the Class of '27, but that's only the beginning of a long and grueling process. With the team still trying to finalize their Class of 2026, it begs the question as to how much attention you can truly put into recruits that are years down the line.
As for Sesay, he told Zembal, "I love NC State football." Their upset over Georgia Tech sure helped the Wolfpack's case as Sesay believes this program is "on the come up."
For Doeren, that's music to his ears. NC State is already ahead of the curve for its Class of '27, so the addition of a Top-50 player would do wonders for the team. At this point, Sesay is one spot away from being a Top-5 EDGE rusher. He's currently the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania.
Class of 2027 Begins To Heat Up
After the team showed interest in a Top-20 Class of '27 tight end, it's clear Doeren is putting a ton of focus into the future. If this program truly is "on the come up", one of the main reasons that will ring true is because of their recruiting. It's clear Doeren and his staff have no days off as they're out here competing for top players that most schools know would be a lost cause.
Even though the Wolfpack is up against the Fighting Irish, Buckeyes, and Crimson Tide, they aren't letting that scare them. Plenty of things can change in the coming weeks and months, and NC State is doing everything in its power to win over Sesay.
